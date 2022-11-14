My granddaughter, Holly, said to me this fall after one of her plays, “You know, Nannie, the best thing about theater is theater. The worst thing about theater is when it is over.” She is quite wise already in her young performing years. She is also right.
“Dracula” was a short run with just three performances after two months of work. It was a labor of blood (well, it was Dracula!), sweat and tears. And then just like that, we sign autographs, take photos and have our cast party at my house. I love that my house is central to Trine so they can just walk on over! My house was so full of conversations and laughter that, at times, I just had to step back to listen and enjoy. I can’t help but saying how I have fallen in love with all of them and what they brought to the show. It was magical. It was such fun meeting all the friends and families of the actors. Thank you to all my friends who came to support the show. I appreciate you so much. Special thanks to Aaron and Rachel for bringing the boys and a good amount of Angola High School. Special thanks to Adam for flying up from St. Pete to see the show.
Reality set in though with the cleaning and hauling out of clothes and props and furniture. I wanted to leave the Furth Center as neat and tidy as we found it, and we did. I simply tossed props in my studio, and threw the laundry down my cellar steps until I have the chance to deal with all of that.
Now what, you ask? I am asking myself that same question. Now what. I guess I will finish the laundry, cook an extra Thanksgiving dinner for Adam before he goes back and get ready for the Charleston Children (and parents) to come for a week for an old-fashioned Thanksgiving.
Every holiday that shows up is always my favorite. Always. I do have to say Halloween is at the top of my list, but now that is over and Thanksgiving is looming on the horizon. Thanksgiving is my new favorite. The best part of Thanksgiving is that we can just cook together, share meals together, play together without the expectations of gifts coming and going.
The Littles (Faith and Noah) have never known an Indiana Thanksgiving. They are so excited to be here and hope that it snows a lot! They are excited for puzzles and books but also in saying goodbye to my cat, Harley. Harley has been in our family for 15 years and was hit by a car a couple of weeks ago. Nate and Aimee Simons brought him home to me and buried him for me in the garden. I planted tulip and daffodil bulbs over his grave. When the Charleston Children visit, the first thing they do is call for Harley. I did tell them ahead of time and told them we would have a ceremony for Harley when they arrive. We are grateful for Harley and all the joy he brought us.
Gratefulness is at the top of my list this year, as it should be. I have a gratitude journal of which I must admit, I fail to write in every day. Yet, my own gratitude is huge for family and for friends. During the production of the play, I know I thanked each actor every day for their good work. I thanked Jacob McNeal for managing the stage and keeping the show running smoothly.
I do think gratefulness is often underrated. I am so fortunate for my life and for the joy you all bring to me. Thank you.
So now it is time to watch the beauty of the land lie fallow. The last few leaves are waiting to be raked or jumped in for the sheer fun of it. Perhaps it is time to put my bicycle away as snow is looming on the horizon. It is time to pull out the last of the quilts and finally time for the flannel sheets.
I always choose this time to thank you. I love your notes over the year. Thank you for taking the time to send them. They are much appreciated.
The season of thankfulness is here. Let’s be grateful for this time we have together. Emily Dickinson said it so well.
“'That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.