I sit down to write to you, and so many things are in my head right now that it is hard to sort them out. I want to comfort you. I want to tell you all is well. I want to join hands with you on the mound and sing as we once did. I want all of that, but I don’t know how to do it.
I was glued to the TV on Wednesday as were you, probably. I watched in horror and grief and sadness. It was like watching a movie when you wait for the director to come in and say, “Cut!” But it wasn’t a movie. It was us.
As you well know, I do believe in the First Amendment. We do have a right to a peaceful assembly. The first time I exercised this right was during the Vietnam War. I remember climbing up on the stage in my mini-skirt and boots singing the songs of Woody Guthrie. We all did that, and if you didn’t sing or give speeches, you stood in the crowd with signs and sang along. That was my first experience. I have stood on the perimeter of our town with signs and small speeches, and yes with songs many times in the past few years.
But I can tell you this … never, ever did anyone I know ever break the code into destruction. This week the code was broken at the people’s house, the Capitol Building. We are all aware of this story, and let me be clear, it does not matter where you stand on political issues, this is not how we behave. We have a Constitution that clearly lays out how we are to govern.
But most of us do behave. We do honor the Constitution. We do take care of one another. This incident was a fraction of the American population … just a fraction. As citizens, our hands are tied, really. We can talk to friends and folks and complain and cry, but we have no way to really respond except Facebook posts or other social media.
Except this, my friend. We are not powerless. Do not think that you are. We hold the future in our own hands and hearts. There is a lovely song, “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.” (Written by Jill Jackson-Miller and Sy Miller in 1955.) I have sung that song in churches, in rallies, at festivals sometimes with candles, or sometimes just holding hands in a circle. They are not empty words.
I know I have talked about this before (preached it before?). It does start with us extending the olive branch or the conversation over the picket fence. Why can’t we do this? Do we really make a difference in our world? Are we too late?
I am not a politician or a philosopher or a well-known writer. I am just a person who lives in a little purple house in a little tiny town with a very small life. Except this person that I am aches for our country. Aches. I also know the problems with our democracy run deep and there is so much work to do to pull us back together … to accept one another … to open our hearts and houses to those who need us. I don’t know how to do the big work. I really don’t.
But I do know how to do the small work. I try. I fail. I try again. We must all do that. Maybe all we can do is to make our own towns stronger, better, more accepting.
The other night Aaron and Rachel and the boys were picking up dinner at MacDonald’s. When Aaron went to pay, he was told the car in front of him already took care of it. They didn’t know the folks in front of them. They were so excited about the generosity, and couldn’t wait to pass it on.
I love that story. This is the America I choose. Let’s choose that for us, and even if we can’t make sense of this week, and I know I cannot, I can make sense of my own life.
I can bake more cookies. I can pay it forward. I can be respectful of my neighbors and love my friends more than I do. I can buy local. I can greet you on the street with a tip of my hat and a smile in my eyes.
We really can be better. We can.
