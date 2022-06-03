In 1819 Washington Irving wrote the story, “Rip Van Winkle.” The story was immediately popular and it still is to this day.
We all know the story how Van Winkle with his dog, Wolf, took off walking in the Catskills in New York to escape his nagging wife. On his journey he met a man with a keg and followed him up the mountain where he hears other men play nine-pins. Van Winkle is invited to join in, drink from the keg, and well, falls asleep for 20 years! When he awakes everything has changed, and he must navigate back down the mountain to see his wife had died, his children grown and nothing seemed familiar.
I think 20 years is a very long time for a nap, yet how fast does 20 years actually go by? We could all think back to 20 years ago and see how different our lives were and all the changes. All of my grandchildren were born in the last 20 years and there are, of course, so many other changes.
Twenty years. It was 20 years ago this very week that I bought my house from Randy and Shannon Wallace, yet I remember every detail as if it just happened. I had been looking for the “perfect house” for quite a while. I knew I wanted to live in town … this town! I did want a clawfoot bathtub, a white picket fence and a fireplace.
On my way home from Hamilton Community Schools, I took a side street. I was meeting friends at Tri-State University (yes, that has changed!) to participate in the 24-hour cancer walk. I had supplies in the back of my Jeep for our campsite. We were hoping to win the best decorated campsite! While meandering down side streets, I happened upon West Street, and there was a small homemade sign with the words “For Sale” on it.
The house was sweet, quiet, charming and white. (Later it would become purple!) I stopped immediately to write down the phone number. When I got to the campsite, I shared all the new information with friends. They just shook their heads.
“This is the one,” I said.
After walking the 24 hours, we headed over to the house and I placed a call to Randy. Of course, I didn’t realize it was 6 a.m. We had been up all night so I never thought about it. We went back later to see the house after he woke his family.
They opened the front door, and I simply said, “I am buying it!” Randy asked if I wanted to see the rest of the house. It was everything I wanted, but then he opened the door to the backyard and the peonies were blooming. I guess that sealed the deal for me. It was just this week that Shannon told me the peonies were from her great-grandmother’s garden in Hammond.
The next morning the three of us, Randy, Shannon and myself, sat down at their dining room table … which later became my dining room table … to figure out how to buy and sell a house. We had two 3-by-5 cards and we wrote down our numbers, turned the card upside down and traded. We had written the exact amounts. We shook hands, and I went to the bank. Later that evening I was invited to have dinner with them. I loved it even more after dark.
On the day of the closing, I took a giant armful of flowers to Shannon as a thank you. She also left me little notes, homemade soaps and a bottle of wine to welcome me to my new house.
Twenty years. Twenty years of love and laughter. Twenty years of family, friends, guests writing lovely notes on my staircase wall. Twenty years of change as grandchildren have come into my life … the colors of the walls have changed, the outside has changed, the gardens have expanded.
And yet, as with Rip Van Winkle, some things did not change. The peonies bloom on schedule every June. The old bones of the house rock me to sleep every night along with any who slumber under my roof. I have been grateful every day to call this old house “home.” I still thank Randy and Shannon for selling it to me, not just a house, but an important part of my life.
Maybe someday you, too, will have the chance to visit, sign the wall and feel the magic.
