For the last time of this school year, I hopped on my bike and came home. Of course, it was raining so I had to dodge the raindrops which makes biking a little more difficult! Finally, I made it home, shook off the raindrops, came into the studio, dropped off my school bag and turned on the heat. I can’t believe I am turning on the heat in May, but it was quite chilly, and I do have guests here for the Trine graduation.
This was my 41st year of teaching. How can that even be? Thirty years at Hamilton (the best of all), two years in Pennsylvania down in the coal mines in Wilkes-Barre, and nine at Trine. Of course, there were a few gaps in between. I took five years off with those three little boys of mine. And how many years of schooling in between all of that? I can’t even count those years.
Yet, with all of that and all of that time, I never wished for one day to be doing something different. I always wanted to go to school, no matter what. I have always loved being with students. Being with college students is no different, except they are bigger. I fall in love with them just the same. Is there any other reason to teach?
This week was teacher appreciation week. It doesn’t quite make it into the college classrooms, but my public school friends had a great week. There were celebrations of food and gifts and flowers and gift cards. They should be celebrated. Their job is hard and getting harder every year; yet most of them stay the course and do the work.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary gives this definition of a teacher: “One that teaches especially: one whose occupation is to instruct.” Whereas I am a big fan of dictionaries either on-line or the huge hard copy one by my reading chair, I think they are only partially right. Instructing is good. Actually, that is what we get paid to do. But in reality, it is just a part of a teacher’s job. (All you teachers out there know exactly what I am talking about.) The list is endless but a good beginning list would include the following: wiping noses and tears, buying lunches and school supplies, listening to endless stories of joy and sorrow, getting up early and staying up late, worrying about students even in the summer when there are no students.
When I went off to college many years ago, my thoughts were on journalism and theater. My dad, being the wise one, suggested adding a teaching degree. “Ah, silly dad, why would I ever need that?” I laugh at that now after 41 years in the classroom! Of course, he was right and it was right for me. One of my favorite teachers in a small college in Pennsylvania, talked about her favorite book, “The Geranium on the Windowsill Just Died, But Teacher You went Right On,” written by Albert Cullum. Mr. Cullum was an elementary teacher who believed in sharing poetry and Shakespeare with his students. He also believed that teachers needed to be present for each moment in their classroom. How many times have I thought of that book, no matter where I was? Once looking out a window of a classroom which was not mine, but in which I was telling stories, I stopped. Completely stopped. “Look at that beautiful bird’s nest,” I said. The students all crowded up to the window to see it for themselves. Or how many times, while teaching, students pull on your shirt tails. “Teacher, teacher my ……….”
Or the sadness we endure for our students. Once I had a student who slept on a coffee table. She told me it was the only clean spot in the house, and that every night she could wipe it down before sleeping.
Teachers are a gift to us … especially to other teachers. We know. We sympathize. We care. I had someone ask me this week what is the best gift for teachers at the end of the year? Well, coffee mugs are nice (although we all have hundreds) and, Christmas ornaments are nice too. (How many are in my closet?) Gift cards are great. Chocolate is perfect. Thank you cards are the very best though … the very best.
As for me, is it 41 years and counting or is it 41 years and stand back and let others do the job? We shall see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.