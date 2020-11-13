I love the old Barbara Streisand movie, “The Way We Were.” Even though I have seen it so many times, I always cry at the end.
As I sit here on this dark and chilly November morning, the way we were seems further and further away from us. As we move into this time of year … Thanksgiving, Christmas, Winter Solstice, and so many other holidays for different folks and cultures, it is the same story. Stay Home. Social Distance. I get it, and I will. I mean, I have and quite successfully.
I remember my first trip to town during the beginning of the pandemic. It seemed as if it took forever! Put on the mask, sanitize, take off the mask. Repeat. Now it is all a habit of nature for me. It is the same with teaching as I carry my mask on my jacket sleeve and put it on before I go into Taylor Hall. My students have all done the same thing, and we are still there. In fact, this week finishes up our semester. Who knew we would make it all this way? I surely didn’t.
But now the realization of everything to be missed is starting to set in for me. Without lamenting too much (OK, we are all allowed a little lamenting) the Philharmonic at the Furth, The Messiah, the lighting of my Christmas tree with friends on the Solstice, the traveling to Charleston to see the littles. I will stop there before I get too morose. (Excuse me for a moment. The kettle is singing, and I really do need another cup of tea.)
I have plans. I do. Really. I put out new birdfeeders, and since I am not traveling to Iceland to see the Aurora Borealis (did I mention that I was going this winter break?), all my money will go to bird food. But they are so lovely out my window. Bright and beautiful are these birds of all colors and shapes. My painting table is facing this window too, although I moved everything aside for writing this morning.
We have seven weeks off from Trine, and whereas that does sound lovely after a difficult semester, it is also daunting. What to do? What to do … especially since my car will probably stay in the garage. Biking (until the snow arrives.) Painting. Ukulele and piano playing. Writing. Bird watching. Puzzle making (is that even a word?) Reading. Keeping track of friends on text and social media. Maybe I should clean out the closets and the cellar. Hmmm … maybe?
I have been talking with Jacob McNeal and Tim Hopp about doing something for the theater. What, you ask? I don’t know yet, but stay tuned. I think I will do stories online for kids. I will probably have a virtual Winter Solstice tree lighting event on Facebook live. Why not? And I am writing my first poetry chap book. I talked about this a couple of months ago. The title of the book is “On West Street.” I have to say I am loving this.
But you don’t want to hear about my poetry or my birds or my pretty little house for two months. Do you?
So, I have another idea. Let’s showcase some lovely folks in our area. I am not talking about those who are on the front pages of the paper every day. (OK, I like to be that person, but what about all the unsung beautiful people who are living lovely lives????) Here is how this is going to work! You, my friend, will be in charge of sending me ideas. (Note my email at the end of this column.) I will choose a few as we go through the winter and do a story about them. I will respond to all of your notes, and decide how I want to proceed. Make this a secret … like secret Santa. So many good folks live among us. I know lots of them. But I certainly don’t know all of them so help me out. Let’s bring some secret joy to those we love or admire.
We can get through this. We will live with hope. As in the poem by Emily Dickinson:
“Hope” is the thing with feathers —
That perches in the soul —
And sings the tune without the words —
And never stops — at all —
Much as my little birds gather round the feeders, day after day, we have hope. There’s light at the end of the tunnel.
