The other day I read an article about walking through your garden gate into the open such as fields or forests or bogs (yes, some folks live near bogs), etc. I read the article with much gusto thinking about my own once-upon-a-time farm with all of the above. I loved all of that openness with the land, and indeed I do miss the beauty of it. However, (you knew there would be a however, didn’t you?) many folks live in towns across the country. Not just town, but cities or villages where your backyard is your walking through a garden gate. For those of us who live in an urban setting, do not despair! (Maybe you read the same article thinking despair?) We still can manage all of this beauty and sustainability in our small yards or even balconies.
This year Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22. The first Earth Day was celebrated April 22, 1970. It all leads us to thinking about the Earth and caring for it. But for today, let’s chat about our backyards.
Years ago, I did a workshop for Earth Day called, “Inside my Garden Gate.” With this beautiful spring weather and the looming Earth Day celebrations, I thought this would be a good time to talk about this! Maybe you want to just try one idea, or maybe you will think it is all possible in your yard so go have some fun this week!
First of all, I have a clothesline in my back yard. I do know some home owners associations have rules and regulations about hanging out the laundry. Luckily for me, there are no laundry rules! Hanging out your laundry can save you 10% to 20% on your utility bills, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It also saves the life of your clothes, gets you outside and your clothes will dry without artificial dryer sheets. And, come on, who doesn’t love sleeping on sheets that have been on the clothesline? Need I say more?
Next let’s talk about composting. Why should we compost? Composting is the active breakdown of raw food particles such as coffee grounds, egg shells, vegetable and fruit trimmings. Home compost is superior to anything you might buy, and it does provide a great place for digging worms for fishing! (Ask my son Aaron about that!)
Let’s chat about rain barrels next. First of all, we know rain water is better for our gardens. It is good to have a supply of garden water that doesn’t even cost! It also helps with pollution from run off water from the rain gutters. Another fun by-product of a rain barrel, is that the kids love them! It really gets them to participate in gardening. I checked around, and in our area, Tractor Supply is a great place to buy your barrel!
Now let’s chat about the gardens themselves. Because my yard is quite small, I cannot grow everything I would like to grow! (That is where our beautiful farmers market fills in all the gaps! By the way, opening day for the Steuben County Farmers Market is May 13!) I do try, however, to plant as much as possible. I have rhubarb and red raspberries. The berries are ever-bearers which means I have them in early July and again in September! I have asparagus, wild onions and a lovely herb garden. I plant a small vegetable garden and fill the perimeter of my gardens with sunflowers and morning glories. Of course, I plant flowers for bouquets so that the rooms in this old house are fragrant.
What about planting pollinators? The list is long, but here are few easy ones to grow: butterfly weed, asters, purple coneflowers, salvia, coreopsis, black-eyed Susan, zinnias, sunflowers and verbena.
I have definitely planted trees in my little yard. All of them are memorable, having received them as part of the Angola Parks Department tree givaway. Every year they offer free trees, but the best part is that the Angola Middle School students spend a day planting these trees. I love that day!
What else makes a garden a home? I have lovely solar lights adorning the dark areas making my gardens seem like a fairy land at night. I have a wonderful campfire, which calls to me on beautiful calm evenings.
Gardens are an extension of our houses. They can be small balconies with a plant or two or a field of dreams. In my case, it is just simply inside my garden gate!
