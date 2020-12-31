I come down the stairs each morning between Christmas and New Year’s Day with a hello to my lifelines in this old house. Paintbrush. Ukulele. Laptop.
I light the candles, make a new batch of Christmas cookies and check these tasks off on the chalkboard that hangs on my dining room wall. The list is complete even if it is the same each day. Feed the cat. Make the coffee. Take a shower. Write a poem. Fill the bird feeders.
In the quietness of the bleak mid-winter, I hear the clock tick … one second, one minute, one hour, one day. I can’t help but think of years gone by. My winter holiday vacations have been to England, Prague, Budapest, Atlanta, St. Pete, Dallas, Houston, Portland, Santa Barbara, Ashville, Charleston, Ocracoke. I can barely remember spending this week home. Yet, here I am. Yet, here we are.
Because I know it to be the right thing to do this year, it is OK. I have come to appreciate this quietness that has veiled our lives this year. I want to say that it isn’t better or worse, it just is. So, I stroll from room to room greeting long ago guests as I peer into unused bedrooms with small Christmas trees. Woolen hand-made quilts adorn each unused bed, yet I whisper “good night” as I pass by.
Oh, all is not quiet. Aaron and Rachel brought the boys over for the Solstice evening. We had the traditional dinner complete with English Christmas crackers and watched movies as the boys sprawled out on the floor. We lit the tree too. The lighting of my Christmas tree is one of the many wonders of this world. Putting candles on my tree started the year we build the farmhouse. With no electricity, it was imperative to have candles to light up the world on Christmas. It has been my tradition ever since. Hiding the pickle on the Christmas tree is another tradition. Jonah and Graham come in ready to pounce on the tree, but know they must wait until I give the signal. They are too keen for my hiding endeavors and find the pickle within seconds. This year’s gift was a family gift so Graham gets to share his findings with the family.
The Solstice night dawned cloudy so we could not see the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. However, the next night was so brilliantly beautiful that I drove Lola out to Fox Lake and down a country road to find the sky empty of trees or power lines. My efforts were rewarded with the remarkable sight. I will confess to the flowing of tears as I stood on the side of the road watching the beauty of the night sky. Saturn is definitely a fickle planet as she stayed just for a dance or two and then hurried on her way.
New Year’s Eve was celebrated with just a few friends as we watched the fireworks in Iceland and made a toast to the new year with a bottle of Champagne I had stashed away in the cupboard.
It was late when I finally went to bed on New Year’s Eve. I shut off all the lights, but the tree. On my way upstairs, I ran my hand over my welcome wall. In a year’s time there have been no new signatures, no events. But the wall is an on-going time capsule, and patient.
Upstairs, I opened the closet and found my new purple suitcase. It was last year’s Christmas gift from Kathy and it has never been used. The tag was still on the suitcase. Although it was late, I got out the scissors and cut off the tag knowing it will be used sometime this year.
For on this very day I will be receiving the first dose of the vaccine. I will wake early on this day say hello to the cat, make the coffee. I will be a bit giddy as I go about the morning. And as you are reading this column, I will be in line for my vaccine. I am not nervous. I am thrilled to be part of the solution. I will then be a volunteer and hope to see you getting yours.
I will remember the year of 2020. As Carolyn and I often say, we are grateful that we lived long enough to share this once-in-a-hundred years event. I will cry today … and I will be grateful. Now and always. Happy New Year!
