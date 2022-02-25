I want to write my column on something different this week. For the past two weeks, I have written about love and grief, funerals and family. And yet.
And yet my brother, Jack, shows up from Texas last week with gift boxes for all of his sisters. It was a lovely surprise for us.
Inside the gift boxes were beautiful necklaces, hand-crafted of silver and a light green jade stone. They were matching necklaces, and we gingerly took them out of the box while he explained.
“These are the school colors of our school in Sante Fe, Texas. Remember that day?” We all nodded in agreement.
I was giving a tour of the downtown when my sister called to tell me there was a shooting in his school. At the time he was a police officer. His children all went to school in that building. His wife taught school in that building. And Jack was the first responder. He knew all seven victims. It has been several years, and he has switched jobs knowing he could not continue in that field. The jewelry was designed as a gift and as a fundraiser to help the families. I am honored to wear this necklace.
And yet. And yet I want to write about something different this week. I want to tell you how my neighborhood is once again tapping our maple trees thanks to Nate Simons. We are so fortunate that Nate and Aimee chose our neighborhood in which to live. They wanted to be closer to neighbors, to movies, to concerts. We are the ones who benefit from their new town life. Every morning, after a snowfall, my front walks and my porch are magically shoveled by Nate. I never see him do this as he takes his early morning walks before most of the neighborhood is awake. I love looking out the front door on these mornings knowing Nate has made his neighborhood rounds.
This week was the annual tree tapping event. With buckets and spiles, we joined Nate as we hiked around the neighborhood drilling and hammering in the spiles. (No, it does not hurt the trees!!) We hung our buckets with promises of warm days, cold nights and a glistening stream of sap that will turn golden under our watchful eyes in our warm steam-filled kitchen.
And yet. And yet while we sleep tucked into our beds, our brothers and sisters in humanity are in mortal pain. No, this is not political. This is about deeply caring for those we have never met, nor ever will meet. This is about the deliberate arm of war sweeping away lives like ours. The lives of folks who just want to sleep peacefully in their beds, wake their children in the morning, pack school lunches, go about their day working, come home, make dinner, read stories, kiss children goodnight. Simple, hard-working folks who are just like us except now they are not. Now they huddle with tear-soaked, blood-stained faces in subways, in shelters.
And yet. And yet I teach classes. I welcome students into the theater with smiles and grace. We begin acceptance and eulogy speeches. I laugh over their cleverness, cry over their sadness and am amazed over their deepness. We discuss the Ukraine knowing our own hands are tied not knowing what to do. They look to me for guidance, these 18-22-year-old young people. What do I say? Who am I to guide them? I know nothing. All I can say to them is that we must do our best with love and kindness and gratitude … the kinds of things I always say.
And yet. And yet I want to tell you that my bird feeders are full of cardinals, deep scarlet red against the glistening snow. I hear the robins are back in a few areas, although I have not seen them yet, but I do know my daffodils have poked out of the ground! I want to tell you that the Trine Music Department will have a wonderful concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Furth Center … no cost and everyone is welcome. I want to tell you that Jonah’s last hokey game is today at 11:30 a.m. at the hometown Trine rink. I want to tell you that on Thursday night I walked my neighborhood in the glistening snow hearing only the sound of the plow chugging up and down the small streets in my small town.
That is what I want to tell you. And yet …
(0) comments
