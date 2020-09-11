It’s the day after. I was living in an apartment over a garage with orange shag carpet and a bed borrowed from my landlord. It’s the day after when I stand in the yard outside my apartment and look up to watch and listen. Not a sound in the sky. Not a trace of the white plume of the occasional aircraft. Empty. Bare. Except for the early autumn, signs of crickets and the grasshopper inching itself up onto a stock of tall grass, nary a sound or movement to be found.
It’s the day after when my children have already scattered to the four winds and were unreachable by any means of transportation. It’s the day after when we all stood still. Weeping. Crying. Pondering.
The day before: It was a normal Tuesday morning. I was up early to attend a school in-service after getting just a few hours’ sleep.
Monday afternoon and evening was spent by driving Adam to the airport in Indianapolis so he could catch a flight back to St. Pete in the morning. It had been a long Labor Day holiday for him as was usual. He loved coming home to spend the last of the summer holidays metal detecting and fishing. In order to get back early on Tuesday, he had to fly out of Indianapolis so I took him to the airport. It was nice having those last few hours alone with him to talk. When we arrived at the airport, I helped him with his bag, shed the farewell tears and watched him walk into the airport. I drove home listening to a baseball game on the West Coast.
It was late when I walked into my apartment. The alarm was much too early the next morning, and it was a Tuesday, but an easy Tuesday with an in-service.
There were doughnuts and coffee. There are always doughnuts and coffee at in-services. As we were opening up packets and checking agendas the call came and a TV was whisked in the room. I do not even remember if the in-service happened after that. I have no more memory of it.
This I do remember. There were no details at the beginning. No flight numbers. This I remember. Adam had an early morning flight and I was paralyzed with fear. I, along with millions of Americans, was paralyzed with fear.
Later in the morning, Adam called with details. His plane was the last to land in St. Pete before the airport was shut down. They were told to exit the plane, not to collect any suitcases and to exit the airport immediately. He said it was so eerie inside the shut down airport. The passengers on his aircraft were not told anything. He did not know until he got in his car and turned on the radio.
I breathed, but just for a moment. It was not my child, but it was someone else’s child. Lots of someone else’s child, father, mother, sister, brother, husband, wife, friend, colleague. As reports began to come in over the airways, our weeping as a country continued. Yet, the sky was clear, the raspberries ripened, the sunflowers bent.
As I stood in my yard on that next morning, my emotions were bent in every direction … as were yours. The only joyful moment, if you could call it joyful, was that we were in this together. We locked eyes and knew. We hung flags and prayed. We hugged strangers in gratitude.
The following weekend was the Johnny Appleseed Festival. The decision was made to go ahead with the festival because families needed to be together. We needed to be together. I remember coming down off the stage into the arms of the organizer. Never before, nor ever afterward did this happen. Families sat with their arms around one another on hay bales looking at each other, looking up.
In time, we flew again. In time, we bought train tickets. In time, we watched the white plumes appear and the nation churned back to life.
We spent yesterday remembering this day, and yet, we will spend our lives remembering this day, and reading their names in grief and in praise of sacrifice and love. Today is the day after. The day after the flags were lowered. The day after we spent time remembering. The day after their names were read.
Yet no matter how far time travels for us … each following our own destiny, it will always be the day after. Always.
