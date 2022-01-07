My flight home from Charleston, South Carolina, was the typical for this holiday season. There were delays and other mishaps, but finally the plane landed in Fort Wayne. Of course, it was dark, and I had forgotten where my car was parked. Luckily I had packed sweaters and gloves just for this occasion.
There was a sitting taxi of which I tried to get him to drive me around. However, even after offering cash, he couldn’t do it. I wondered aimlessly around the parking area singing, inside my head, “In The Bleak Mid-Winter.” I do like winter, really, but in the dark, in the cold, without my car, I was about ready to go back to the airport and choose a flight to somewhere … anywhere. It was then I remembered my panic button on my key fob. Wow … what a great tool. For the next 15 minutes (I am not exaggerating here), I pushed that panic button and finally a very faint, but audible sound arose from deep inside the parking lot. Oh, Lola, am I glad to see you!
The highway was clear of snow until I hit “Our Town!” Snow flew like Santa himself.
I pulled onto West Street expecting it to be darkened this January night, but it seemed as if each house was brighter than before with lights abounding, including my own. By the time I reached my house, I was once again cheered with the Christmas spirit, even though it is over. (Sigh) My house was bright and shiny, thanks to Kathy. My walks shoveled and salted, thanks to Lee. My newspapers gathered, thanks to Flynn and my cat happy, thanks to Judy. Does it truly take a village for my existence?
After dragging in the bags, I did indeed plug the tree back in and let the glow warm me. Indeed, it was Twelfth Night. The last night of Christmas so I did not feel in the least guilty. Twelfth Night. In years past, folks gathered under my yule tree to light the candles on the tree for the last time, drink mulled wine and find a treasure inside the cake. That person would reign as king or queen at my festivities for the next year. Alas.
Just sitting in my cozy little purple cottage, in the deep mid-winter, in the quietness of the late night hour, I could only reflect upon the last two weeks. Maybe to put it in perspective, I could call it “The Children’s Hour,” or to be more exact, The children’s 11 days. That is how long I spent with the Charleston Children.
After a quick flight to Charleston, we packed up and headed to the beach house on Oak Island. Within a day the parents headed off to the Blue Ridge Mountains and there we were. What ensued were days of singing, storytelling, cooking, playing and hours of talking. Between all of that were bike rides, beach walks and midnight feasts of chocolate pudding. These children really are the light of my life so for those days, without the parents, I could give them all I have!
My favorite night was New Year’s Eve. Without access to sparklers or other party paraphernalia, I had to rely on my own imagination. What did I have access to that was pretty significant? Well, we were on the beach with the marsh behind us and the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean out our front door. Gathering all of the flashlights available, we headed out the door at sunset.
The beach was full of other folks wanting to capture the last sunset of 2021. The four children laughed and played on the shore. Once the sunset was over, we found ourselves alone except for the few bonfires up and down the beach in the distant. I passed out the flashlights and they explored the coastline as the sky grew dark. With a sliver of a new moon and Jupiter to guide us, we welcomed in the New Year. We shouted to the ocean, hugged one another and let joy overtake us without a care in the entire world. Joy is the word here.
Finally, we headed back up to the house for a rousing game of bingo, stories and the banging of the pots at midnight. (And more chocolate pudding.)
Memories of this trip are like New Year’s Eve itself. Pure joy. I am a week late in wishing you a Happy New Year … but here it is. Happy New Year, with much joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.