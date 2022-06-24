I was out watering my garden the other evening and watched the water drip down off my roses in the dusk of evening. There is something so lovely, so quiet in my neighborhood at the end of day. A few children still ran about and a lone bicyclist pedaled on by probably just enjoying the coolness of the evening. My roses are lovely this year and I think it might be the warm days, but they are tall and rigorous and, because they are of the old-fashioned variety, they smell divine.
The scent of flowers, like the sound of music, takes us back into our memory back of stories, As a child, it was not my favorite activity to help weed the garden even if the roses smelled divine. My dad always said, wait until you have your own garden! He was certainly right. So, as I was enjoying these roses, I thought immediately of the bridal shower I gave for my niece, Cinnamon, many, many full moons ago. It was in June, and all my boys, big and small, went on a fishing trip. My gardens were beautiful that June and by some chance (and I do not even remember how this came to be), I ordered fifty tussie-mussie holders from Berlin, Germany. They were stronger than doilies and cone-shaped with a hole for a small bouquet.
The term “tussie-mussie” dates late to Queen Victoria in the late 1800s. She was very fond of carrying small bouquets everywhere she went so she had fresh flowers put in small holders for her to carry. The word “tussie” actually refers to a nosegay and the word “mussie” refers to the moss that was wrapped around the stems to keep them fresh.
On the night of Cinnamon’s wedding shower, I hand-picked dozens of roses and herbs from my garden and, as everyone presented her with a flower (and read the accompanying meaning of the flower), she placed them inside the tussie-mussie. We tied a ribbon around the base and she had a beautiful bouquet for her wedding rehearsal. While watering my roses I thought of that story. It is amazing I still have a few of those around somewhere!
With a bouquet of roses in my hand, I pulled out an old Mason jar in which to place them. Roses and weddings go hand in hand in June. (Oh, not mine, but other folks!) I stopped to pause reflecting on our Chapel in the Gardens. It must have been so wonderful to stop in Angola to get married at the “marriage mill.” It was the tourist attraction for many young couples!
Within two hours, a couple could come into town, get the blood tests, and tie the knot. An Indiana law in the 1940s did not require the waiting period, and here we are a stone’s throw between three states! Not just a wedding, but you could get your license, your cake, your flowers, and even rent wedding close and make reservations at the Hendry Hotel (if you had enough money!) In one year alone Angola profited $250,000!
Just while I was thinking about all of this, a friend of mine, Ann Richardson Gullberg, sent me a story of her own wedding dress. She was married in June of 1984. Recently she met a young girl, Emma, whom she befriended with hand-crafted jewelry and beads.
They are going through all kinds of treasures in the garage and later sent Ann some of her own clothing designs. Emma loves to design dresses, so Ann asked Emma if she would like to have her dress. Ann has wondered what to do with or who to pass it down to since she has boys. Emma was delighted to have the dress. Before Ann gifted it to her, she carefully took it out of the storage box to try it on. She was wonderfully surprised and happy that it still fit. She sent me a photo and then she sent me another photo of her wedding day to her handsome husband, Jan. They met in Saudi Arabia.
I love Ann’s generous spirit. She isn’t sure what Emma will do with the dress, although she secretly hopes she will wear it as her own one day.
It is the middle of June … roses on the trellis. It is also a time for weddings, tussie-mussies (if you are lucky enough to know someone to make you one) and well, I guess a little love tossed in!
