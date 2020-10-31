Today is Halloween, and I am over the moon. Literally. Tonight, is our second full moon in October which is known as the Blue Moon. Combine that with the planet Mars, and well, we have a bewitching Halloween for sure.
Those of you who know me or follow my column know that I am, and always have been, in love with Halloween. It started as a kid, of course, by wearing the same witch costume year after year. There were a lot of kids, and we had to make our costumes last when we were younger.
Halloween was more like a sporting event in those days. There were no assigned nights or times. You could just go out and trick-or-treat whenever you wanted to from a week early and even past. Of course, as youngsters, that meant dad had to go out every night for a week too. If I am looking down memory lane, and I am, I see my dad lurking behind trees watching out for other ghouls or goblins as we traipsed up to door after door. Not only were the nights dark, but on corners and in street gutters, there were often piles of smoldering leaves. Yes, leaves were allowed to be burned in those days. I do know it is an environmental hazard, but oh, the scent of burning leaves still linger in my memory.
By Halloween night itself, our bags were loaded with candy. We spilled it all upon the living room floor quickly ignoring anything healthy. Who gives apples or raisins for Halloween anyway?
My mom’s birthday is on Halloween so we gave her first choice. Please, oh please, we prayed silently, do not take the Bun candy bars!
No matter how much “adults” try to take Halloween away from us kids, I hold tight to this fun and spooky holiday. It is because of this that I am first to volunteer for the costume contest on the square in my hometown. This year we are moving it up to 4-5 p.m. before the trick-or-treating. There is a category for everyone this year. The registration starts at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Brokaw Movie House. Will you be there?? (I ask in a spooky voice.) Following that is trick-or-treating in my town from 5-7 p.m. I will hurry on home to be ready for you, but if I am late, no worries. Elten and Carolyn will pass out the candy at the purple house!
You can be sure all of these events will be safe for you and your children, so come on out.
If you decide you want to just stay home to watch the moon slide past your window, then I have a great idea for you. This week Jacob McNeal and I published our ghost tour of Angola sponsored by the Angola Historic Preservation Commission. This has truly been a labor of love for Jacob and myself. The idea came to fruition when we knew we could not give you a tour of the town this autumn, at least in person. Therefore, the idea of the ghost video was born. So, you don’t believe in ghosts, I ask with tongue in cheek. Then you are in luck because the video focuses on part of our rich history. I am sure there are stories you did not know. I have a feeling this might be just one of many projects. I mean, there are a lot more stories and buildings in this rich, historic town of ours. I would give you the web address for the tour, but it would be much easier to just go to YouTube and type in, “Ghost Tour of Angola.” It will come right up. I am so excited for you to watch it. Tonight, would be perfect.
Tomorrow we tuck away our costumes and decorations. We fold the Halloween towels and put them back into the linen closet on the bottom shelf. Tomorrow is also the Day of the Dead. It is the day to remember those who have gone before us. I know I will be thinking of my dad all day. There are some wonderful displays in town so make sure you take a stroll through our beautiful downtown.
So tonight we play dress-up. We need this fun. I need this fun before the dark of winter and the snows come our way.
Indeed, tonight we play.
Happy Halloween to all of you ghouls and goblins. I will be waiting for you at the old purple house!
