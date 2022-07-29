It is show day, and we are ready to go. It is totally magic and it happens again and again. I am talking about drama camp at LaGrange Communities Youth Center under the leadership of Jennifer Martin.
We have lost track on how many drama camps we have had. Six, maybe seven? Each winter Jennifer and I confer on the dates and it is simply put on my calendar with a red circle. In the meantime, a show must be written (that is one of my jobs!), and advertised for the camp. This year we have a record number of actors, 16 to be exact. Along with that, there are four high school helpers, Jenn and my right hand person, Maureen.
After the t-shirts are ordered and the arrangements made, the day finally comes where we all meet face to face at Lakeland High School for drama camp.
It is always great to see Jenn and Maureen again. We catch up, briefly, as there is much to do and time begins to tick. To make the camp even sweeter for me, granddaughters Holly and Brianna are here to take part. They loved it so much last year that their parents flew them here early so they could be part of the camp.
Monday, the first day. We all arrive and sit in a circle on the well-worn stage. My mind always looks at all the old scuff marks and grooves put in over years of actors following the lead of Shakespeare and carrying out theater. I watch our actors renew friendships and meet new students. I have returning students which is great. They know what I expect, they know the routine, they know the hard work ahead of them. Some of new students sit with their hands folded, not saying a word. They are a bit intimidated by the returning students who are already in theater mode.
We start easy on Mondays. What are our names? Why are we here? All the students are here because they want to be, because it has already taken hold somewhere inside of them. I don’t know if any of them are afraid of me as a director, maybe so. We begin theatre games and I watch the magic unfold. I watch arms stretch out, legs bend, faces contort to the character I am looking for in these simple, yet critical games. I say, “Ah, yes, there is a method to my madness!” And, truthfully, everything is for a purpose.
After lunch (always homemade and prepared by Jenn), I pass out the scripts. This year it is a big longer and maybe more complicated. It is more like a booklet of 17 pages. I watch them thumb through the single-spaced script, and I am actually thinking to myself that I really went a bit overboard this year, and maybe, just maybe it is too much.
Auditions take place on Tuesday and characters are announced after lunch. A few of the new students do not want to audition or have a part. I soothe their fears, “No, you will audition, that is part of camp and everyone will be on stage. Everyone.” Auditioning is scary, I get it, but they do it.
Wednesday and Thursday we work so hard that my girls come home and nap at the end of the day. My day doesn’t end there as Abe flew in on Monday with the twins to see the show. My house is full. Each day we tell the twins we are going to “work.” They, of course, have no idea.
Friday is show day. The chalkboard in my dining room is usually full of chores for my girls, but not today. I fill the chalkboard with theater sayings and run twinkle lights all around.
The truth is? We are magically ready. Magically. All 16 students know their parts and everyone else’s part. (That is required.) They arrive ready for costumes, music, make-up. Theater is in their blood. It is in mine and I actually cry watching the transformation. I listen to their joys as they come up to me afterward to say it was the best experience, ever! Ever?
By the time you read this essay, the show will be over, the theater cleaned up, phone numbers exchanged and tearful goodbyes. In just one week … from script to show.
My thanks to Jennifer Martin and her organization for understanding the value of theater for young people.
“Break a leg,” I say, and we do.
