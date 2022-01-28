On Jan. 19, Edgar Allan Poe turned (or would have turned) 213 years old. As in the past years so many events were planned for his birthday party in Baltimore and Richmond including the famous Poe Toast. However, due to the on-going COVID restrictions the entire party was moved online. The decision was made by Poe Baltimore, and was a big disappointment to Poe fans around the world.
It was, however, with great interest when I read about a new event to keep us Poe fans “kind of” happy. There would be a Poe-lympics trivia contest on the night of his birthday followed by a toast!
Immediately, I perked up. OK, wow, a trivia contest? The sponsor, Poe Baltimore, asked for teams to sign up. Now all I had to do was to find a team. Surely, I could find a team. I am not the only Poe fan in my circle of friends? Am I? I had many emails wishing me luck, but no one volunteered to be a teammate. So, I signed up as a team of one. It still sounded a little pathetic as I say it now. Team of one. Wait, I said to my disappointed self, I can do this. I know so much about Poe.
With a smile on my face and determination in my stride, I set my course of study ahead of me. First, I gathered all my own books on Poe and set them out on my dining room table. Next, I printed out a timeline of publications. I also printed out a timeline of his life events. Hmmm ... I thought … this is like cramming for finals.
Luckily for me there are oodles of Poe trivia quizzes on line. I took all of these quizzes, missing a few answers here and there, but since it was online, I could repeat the quiz until I got 100%!
The night of Poe’s birthday finally arrived. I set up my Zoom station in my dining room, moving the lamps around until I felt it was perfect. I had my Poe shot glass ready for the toast along with the Cognac that was his drink of choice. I dressed all in black (of course!) logged on and with the confidence of a scholar I was ready. It was fun seeing all the other scholars from around the world. However, they really were scholars. I thought, I am just a Poe “wannabe scholar.”
There was a group of grad students with Poe as their main focus of study from an Eastern college. There were groups of scholars all located across the United States and abroad. Oh, brother. I am a team of one.
Once we started introducing ourselves, it was much like the Emily Dickinson marathon. Folks were logged on from L.A., New York, Amhurst, London, Edinboro, Missouri, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego and represented museums and colleges. I heard myself say almost in a weakened voice, “Hi, I’m Lou Ann from Indiana.” However, come to find out there were several teams of one signed up so we were actually put into teams. Ahhh … no longer a team of one. I was so happy. My team included an English professor from Missouri, a Poe scholar from Houston and a ghost tour guide from Edinboro, Scotland.
The evening went like this: we were given five questions and then seven minutes to come up with the answers in our break-out rooms. The questions were difficult, and, as I should have known, not all what I had studied. Some questions were quite obscure. We worked well as a team. Up until the final question, we were in fourth place. Then the last question. We could bet all or just a few of our points. We all agreed, we would bet all our points. This was the question, “The Baltimore Ravens were named after the raven in Poe’s poetry. How many NFL teams are named after birds including the raven.” What? I didn’t study that, but I scribbled on paper as fast as I could. When we got to our break out room, I named them all. It was my proud Indiana scholar moment! We won the question and got all our points moving us into 2nd place. We didn’t win a prize, but it sure felt good to be on the second-place team.
One of the organizers read “Spirits of the Dead,” while we raised our glasses for the birthday toast. Happy 213th birthday, Mr. Poe. It has been a pleasure.
