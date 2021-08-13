The days come and go, one after another. It is difficult to remember or even know which day it is. By now, the kids and I have blended into a family. We run the house like clockwork, well, kind of. That is the plan anyway. Chores are written on the dining room chalkboard each morning for each child. Some are simple taking just a few moments; others are on-going tasks of the day. Even the Littles have their chores.
Occasionally, and I do mean occasionally, it all works out perfectly and our day runs smoothly. Other days? Um, not so much. I try to plan a field trip each day. They loved visiting the Collins School House, Powers Hamburgers in Fort Wayne, the Back to School Bash at the Brokaw yesterday and getting ready for Aaron’s and Adam’s birthday party last night. They do puzzles, write thank you notes, practice the piano, and we play Clue with Kathy ’til the midnight hour. They have all come to love Jeopardy and we cheer Matt on from our living room! We love it when we know the answers! (They actually know quite a few!)
On other days I just say, “Grab your shoes, we are headed to the park for a picnic.” We have come to love our picnics. The mess is so easy to clean up and then they get to just run and run and run.
And so it was one day this week, we spent the afternoon at Friendship Park. With snacks and drinks packed up in our cooler, we headed out on a steamy hot morning to let the twins play. Sometimes Holly and Brianna play with them, but oftentimes when we are at Friendship Park, the two of them take walks in the cemetery. They actually are used to these walks.
A few years ago, I had a pumpkin patch in the community garden. When they came for Thanksgiving, we picked the pumpkins between walks through the cemetery. We carried those pumpkins home, cooked them up and made homemade pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving dinners. The girls are older now and have come to love the history of our county and they come running back to me with epitaphs they have read.
On this particular day there was a woman making bouquets in the back of her van. I watched her work as I watched the kids. One bouquet after another with flowers from her gardens. She wrapped each one and then set it aside to make another. After their walk, the girls joined me on the bench. “What is she doing?” Holly asked. Ah, I thought, a teachable moment. “Well,” I said, “I believe she is getting ready to put flowers on the graves of those she loves.” They were quiet, so I began. “You know,” I said. “This is where I will be some day, too. It’s really nice here, don’t you think?” Brianna was the first to speak up. “But I will cry and I will miss you.”
I know I stared off into the distance to think this one through before continuing the conversation. “I should hope so,” I said with a small chuckle. “But it will be important for you to come talk with me. I will want to know everything about your life like I do now.”
Holly replied, “Do you think you will be able to hear us?”
“I don’t really know the answer to that. I guess no one has the answer to that, but either way, it will be good for you to come tell me stories about your life. I will want to know everything.”
“It is peaceful here,” Holly said after much thought. “And it is in the middle of the town you love. What will your marker say?”
“Are you ready for this? It will say ‘The Storyteller,’ nothing more.”
Brianna came back with, “How will people know that is you?”
“Well, you will know, and then in a hundred years when folks are walking around, they will come to that marker and wonder who that was. Maybe they will go do some research at the library or maybe it will just give them something to talk about.”
Soon it was time to leave. We spoke to the woman in the van. I asked her who she was visiting. “My parents and my grandparents. I like to make the bouquets here at the park where I can hear children laugh.”
My kids all nodded. They understood.
