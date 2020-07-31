Before my son, Abe, left with his family to go back home to Charleston, South Carolina, he stood in my backyard and said, “I smell August.” I smiled because I love the smell of August … hot days and the beginning of cool nights.
Taking a lazy drive out on the Ray-Clear Lake Road is an absolute lovely way to spend an afternoon or early evening as we move into August. The roadsides are full of the late July, early August wild flowers of Queen Anne’s lace, chicory, black-eyed Susans, and the last of the road lilies. On my drive, I stop to pick a bouquet and fill the Jeep with the scent of August and vases of wildflowers when I get home.
However, on this late afternoon drive I am on a mission to find the homestead of Judy Oxenger Johnston to tell stories in their barn. I am happy to tell stories, and working with a tip jar is a new experience for me. I arrive and am already in awe of the beauty of the farm and the barn, but really, I have no idea of the history or the legends of those who stood there before my chance to tell stories.
Gary adjusts the microphone and I do a check. My voice echoes down from the rafters in clear waves of sounds and I am in love already. With a socially distanced audience, I tell stories of summer. Stories I love. I love doing this so much I feel I am on tiptoe most of the time. Dusk turns to twilight. Twilight turns to dark. I finish, take a bow and collect my tips. How fun, I think.
I start to thank Judy and Gary for this exquisite experience, but I am caught off guard as she spins a story richer and truer than mine. The stage lights, metaphorically, shift to Judy as she tells me how this land was once-upon-a-time a peppermint farm. I, of course, cannot let that be the story. “Go on,” I say. And she begins …
“In 1682, John Borton and his wife, Ann, came to New Jersey from England. John had been imprisoned for being a Quaker and their land taken away, so they decided to come to America for religious freedom. Their son, Obediah, left money in his will for his son, Benjamin, to take up a trade. He took up the trade of essential oils.”
At this point, I had to stop her. I didn’t know that was a trade … horseshoeing or black smithing or forging or milling, but distilling essential oils? His trade taught him about pennyroyal and peppermint. Benjamin Borton and his wife, Charity, began the first peppermint and pennyroyal oil distilling in America in Guernsey County, Ohio.
“In the 1880s,” Judy continued, “Charles (son of Benjamin) and Nora came to Clear Lake, Indiana. They found the land suitable for peppermint and bought a hundred or so acres. Eventually they sold lake lots for $50 a lot. They only came for the land, not the beauty of the lake. That came later.”
Again, I stopped her, wondering aloud how nice it would be to buy a lot on Clear Lake for $50. She told me they had a big huge metal machine in a barn where they would extract the oil on hot summer days. The kids all around would come to watch and the smell permeated the entire lake. Eventually her grandmother turned it into a truck farm and sold vegetables to everyone in the area
We stopped our conversation to listen. All is quiet except for the night air. I realized I was standing on the same spot where Charles and Nora stood as they extracted the oil and sold it off in large aqua hand-blown jars to distilleries and pharmacies and candy factories. Just standing there, I could almost hear the sound of the machine and the whiff of peppermint blew across the barn.
Judy and Gary own the old house, the barn and now a silo. All their time and fortune is going back into the family history as they receive guests on Saturday nights. All events begin at 7:30 and are free to the public. I know I plan on coming back.
It was finally time to leave, although I was reluctant to let the magic end.
Take a drive out some Saturday evening at dusk. There is magic in that old barn. Pure magic, and if you are lucky, a whiff of peppermint. Yes, August smells delicious.
Later, when I got home, I looked up Guernsey, Ohio. There is, indeed a Pennyroyal Opera House and a Pennyroyal Festival with much thanks to the Borton family!
