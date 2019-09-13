There is a new girl in town this weekend. Yes, she was invited, and yes, I will meet her. Her name is Hippie-Fest, and she will be appearing at Buck Lake Ranch. The truth is I am so excited to meet her. I have my beads ready, my clothes ready and flowers abundant in my garden for placing in my hair. What more do I need?
I really hate to go on and on since they say the tickets are sold out, but then again, it would not hurt to just show up and see what happens this weekend. I really do not know too much about the festival except there will be many vendors, music and group yoga!
Hippie-Fest. Celebration of 50 years since Woodstock? Fifty years. (Leaving my personal age out of this equation!)
The truth is, I think I was born a hippie, and the movement has shaped my life … always. Come on with me and take a travel back in time. I was born the oldest of six. As you already know, theater and writing were prominent in my life thanks to my dad. I also grew up in the suburbs with a pool in the backyard and no worry of bills or money. I never had to think about it or worry about it. I just assumed we had money, but then the hippie movement began, and I had to rethink my own life.
In thinking about the hippie movement, I actually looked it up in the Webster-Miriam dictionary. The definition of a hippie is this: a usually young person who rejects the mores of established society (as by dressing unconventionally or favoring communal living) and advocates a nonviolent ethic.
The movement became my movement when I went to college. My mom sent me with trunks of clothes. They were really nice clothes, and I know someone, somewhere enjoyed them. Just not me. My roommate, Sally, had better ideas for me. Buy the go-go boots, find the short skirts, keep the hair long and drag my guitar along with me everywhere I went. I did not even have my ears pierced, but Sally took care of that one Friday night. Using a cork from a wine bottle behind my ear and a needle sterilized in the flame of a match, she drilled that needle right through my ear. The right ear worked fine, but the needle became stuck in the left ear for a bit!
Sometimes we remember a certain event that also changes us. I was newly married living in Pennsylvania. Our neighbors invited us for dinner. This is what I remember from that evening. The red painted walls in the dining room were vibrant and the chandelier dripped shadows on the table. After a night of conversation opening my mind to possibilities, I left a different person. That dinner had a huge effect on me and the line was drawn. It was so real that later, when we moved back to Indiana, we built a house-barn and lived over the top to raise those boys of mine. For a long time, there was no electricity or running water. This was by choice. We grew our own food from honey to beef to wool for the mittens and hats. I kept journals, and one year the only money we made was from the Steuben County 4-H Fair. The boys all won first place in the pie-eating contest. We were the epitome of Mother Earth News.
Those farm years shaped the way I still live. My little farm in town is complete with a place for compost, gardens, rain barrel, clothesline and a fire pit for late night dreaming.
Last night Kathy and I sat out under the full moon around the fire. We told our hippie stories and tossed pieces of dried sage in the fire watching the embers mingle with the past, the present and the future. I love talking about those hippie days. The music was wonderful. The clothes were exceptional. The idea of living off the land in peace was exactly how I wanted to live.
My hippie friend, Michael Czarnecki, says it all in this poem:
I lived in 60s alternative culture also influenced by others Thoreau, Tolstoy, Snyder ancient Chinese poets listening to my own heart thumbing east when others went west opposing war, holding onto values of peace, love not materialism not consumerism trying to live a life centered on lifeism letting heart guide me along the way.
