Monday night was cold and crisp with clear skies. Orion was heading to the West along with Mars as I bundled up in my worn-out winter coat. Adding gloves and a scarf, I met my neighbors out on the sidewalk. With buckets and tubing, drills and spiles, we walked down the street. Since I do not own a sugar maple tree, I had to rent (borrow?) a tree for this spring tapping season. We knocked on the door of Travis who was more than happy to loan me his tree!
Our group gathered around my tree as I happily christened her “Maggie.” The leader of our group, Nate Simons, who, as he says, is our friend and neighbor, is also the executive director of Blue Heron Ministries. He began the festivities with a talk about sugar maple trees. He explained that most sugar maple trees were planted on the street side of properties. I raised my hand, “So folks could gather the sap with horse and buggies easily?” He smiled, “Yes!” Before this neighborhood project, Nate received permission from Mayor Hickman as most of these trees are on city property. “Hmmm, interesting,” I said.
After his talk, I read the poem, “Trees,” by Joyce Kilmer. By then it was time to actually do the work. Nate gave me the drill to drill the hole in my tree. I was then able to hammer in the spile. There were two holes drilled into my tree with the tubing attached to the tree and the bucket. Mission accomplished. We all meandered back to the Simon’s house to investigate the on-going process in their kitchen. Aimee shared stories as we watched four giant pots on four burners boiling away. Her tales were cautionary about burning up the pots or her stove and ruining the batch. “Oh, I will be careful,” I said. “No worries.”
Tuesday was too cold for the sap to run. Wow, I was so disappointed!!
On Wednesday I gathered four gallons of sap. I devised a handy way of hauling my sap down the street with my old rusty Radio Flyer wagon, or should I call it my very expensive vintage wagon? Nonetheless, I bought two buckets from Rural King with lids that fit nicely into the wagon. Pulling the sap home, I transferred it to a big pot and started boiling, and boiling, and boiling. Hmm … gas burner on high. Fan on high. Pot full of sap. This maple syrup will be expensive.
On Wednesday night the neighborhood gathered once more to tap Aaron and Rachel’s magnificent sugar maple tree. I would call it the Queen of the Neighborhood. (In case they haven’t named it yet!) Because the tree was so large, they got two buckets!! Nate and Aaron measured the tree’s circumference. It was 37.5 inches in diameter and approximately 206 years old. Under the star-filled sky we all meandered back into our warm houses. I put the burner back on.
Nate made a group text for the participants in in neighborhood project. He sent out the statistics: 12 trees, 14 buckets and 28 spiles. It is a beautiful site if you just want to drive or walk around our neighborhood!
Thursday again was too cold for sap, and I was gone all day so no boiling of my sap.
Friday morning. I am ready to go again. The sap is low in the pot so I need to watch it carefully. I put the burner on high. I can see the boiling in the pot. I am so thrilled to be party of this lovely process and this neighborhood joint project. I pour a second cup of coffee, why not?
My mind wonders off to other projects when I smell something burning. Oh no!! Back into the kitchen I go to find the syrup burnt, the pot scorched, and all that careful work and boiling gone! I just stand there lamenting and then start to laugh. Really, I do. I send a note to Aimee before I start the clean-up.
I leave the pot to soak while I send this note to you. OK, it is a lovely spring day. The sun is out. The sap will flow, and I will start all over again. Just another metaphor for life or the pandemic or anything else.
In a few hours I will rattle on down the street with my wagon, gather sap from “Maggie,” and give thanks for this gift from my tree, and for my neighborhood.
