It was quite a week, wasn’t it? Where do I begin with this column? The first thing I want to do is to thank all the workers, linemen (and linewomen), neighbors, friends, Mayor Richard Hickman.
Last week this time we did not know what we would all be experiencing! Sometimes the best things come out of difficult and unexpected circumstances, and we all have many more stories to tell than we did before. Let me share mine.
The ice began in earnest on Wednesday. It wasn’t much at first, but then it began to accumulate, pulling down tree limbs and bushes as the ice continued. By late afternoon, the temperatures began to rise leaving sidewalks and streets passable for foot traffic and driving. Text messages were sent to my Trine Theatre group to check their availability for rehearsal for Wednesday evening. Much to my surprise, everyone was able to make the rehearsal. Yes, I was very glad, although something caused me a bit of trepidation so I tossed in a flashlight along with my script.
As I headed over to the Furth, the rain started slowly at first until it was quite a downpour, but still the cast all showed up for the rehearsal. We joked around a bit about the rain and the ice, but were happy to all be together on the stage doing what we love.
Before I go any further, remember we are rehearsing for our Alfred Hitchcock Radio Show! Without any windows on the stage, we really could not tell the severity of the weather including the thunder and the heavy rain.
That is until all the lights went out.
It was quite eerie, but the emergency lights all came on. I asked the cast, “Shall we continue?” It was unanimous that we keep going. The show always goes on, right? We were right in the middle of “Sabotage.” This is a story about the lights going out and, as if on cue, all the lights went out. It was absolutely pitch dark in the theater.
Now, I find empty theaters enjoying. I love sitting on the stage thinking about the audience sitting out in front … music playing … voices echoing. But this darkness, this emptiness was completely different. We could not even see the edge of the stage or find our cell phones with flashlights. Finally, a few found their phones. Playbooks were scattered around the theater along with chairs and props. I did call the rehearsal, but we still had much to clean up and put away before we left. Luckily a few of the students came in their cars so I could send everyone back safely before Jacob and I made the final round in the theater. We checked for props, and playbooks, and any straggler. OK, I will be honest, I did look over my shoulder more than once in that darkness as I was hearing strange sounds in the darkness. Was I actually looking for ghosts? No, of course not!
Jacob needed a ride home so we jumped into Lola, my Jeep, and headed out. We first made a pass through my neighborhood although it was pouring, trees were falling, and streets were already impassable due to wires and trees! I finally got him home, and scurried into my purple house to find the power had gone out there also. I really knew that would be the case anyway. Of course, the flashlight I took with me had a dead battery, and I left my cell phone at home so no flashlight for me as I made my way into my dark and already chilly house. Luckily my phone had been charging the whole time so I could send notes, call folks and see what all was going on in my town.
That first night was a bit long for most of us as the lack of power sent us all into a tizzy. I, of course, had to reminisce back to my children’s childhood with no electricity of indoor plumbing.
Thursday morning, I picked up Kathy and headed to Caleo for coffee. It became the meet up for several of my friends as we shared stories! By late afternoon I went to The Brokaw where Taylor had opened up for the community. I stayed for the movie, ate pizza and popcorn, and when I returned home, there was power.
We have more stories than we did before. We are also grateful. Thank you to my lovely town for taking care of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.