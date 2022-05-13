It is 3 a.m. and I am sitting out on my front stoop. Oh, the sky is full of activity with planets and stars beaming down upon this quiet street. I need to get out my paper and pencil to add to my poetry book, “On West Street,” but for now it is enough to listen to the quiet.
I don’t usually sit outside during the wee morning hours, and I wonder why I do not? Just as I dreamily feel I should spend my life sitting here, a car turns the corner. Elten and Carolyn are always prompt and it seems as if the 3:30 a.m. airport run is just simply the rule of thumb now. Without saying too much Elten picks up my small bag, tosses it in the back and I take my place in the back seat. You would not know everyone is tired as Carolyn and I chat like magpies all the way to the airport. I am more than grateful not to be driving and I mention that more than once as the miles speed by. It seems as if the drive is just minutes away and we say “farewell” as I thank them profusely.
The Fort Wayne International Airport is a bit under construction these days. (It has been for quite some time.) It is always good to be dropped off right at the door. I am early and that is fine. Time to check in. Time to fill the water bottle. Time to reflect on the whirlwind week of finishing up classes, graduation and grades. I am certainly glad to have all of that behind me as I wait for my flight. Of course, I am heading back to Charleston, South Carolina. It seems as if there is nowhere else to go … at least for now. Two quick flights and Abe is there to greet me.
This isn’t just a “check on the family flight,” although that is always part of it. No, I have come to see Holly in her first big theater production of “Shrek!” I mean, she is my theater granddaughter, and I must see her show. Home we go to the screams of the Littles as they unpack my bag. There is nothing in it, really. Not clothes anyway. It is full of cards for Old Maid, and Crazy Eight and a big bag of rose petals for this weekend’s full moon.
We are in full Nannie mode as the older girls arrive home from school. Holly grabs a snack and is off to the theater for tech week. I love, love being able to share theater terminology with her. I knew I would not see much of her as the show consumes her time. I am good with that knowing she is doing what she loves.
As if Abe doesn’t have enough going on with these four kids and their schedules, he plans a big pot luck party inviting an eclectic group of friends. The kids literally bounce off the walls as we get everything ready for the party. I am delighted.
As the guests show up carrying dishes of culinary delights, I realize it is just like home. I like his friends very much. They are my son’s friends, and I feel a kindred spirit to them. I am in great appreciation of them. Hours after their bedtime, I take the Littles upstairs to bed but they are still wired. Books calm them down as we say good night. They wake up wanting another party … right now!
This weekend brings Holly’s debut. I will be the one in the front row cheering on this theater granddaughter of mine. Even though you cannot be here with me for that, we can enjoy this full moon together. We share the same skies. On Sunday night the May full moon, also known as the Flower Moon, aptly named by the Algonquin people. Other names include Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Frog Moon and Moon of the Shedding Ponies. (That last on is a bit different, but nonetheless it speaks of warmer weather returning.) It is also the first Supermoon of the year. As if that is not enough, it also coincides with a total lunar eclipse beginning at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday. We can definitely share this experience, though miles apart.
A granddaughter’s debut, a full moon and a total lunar eclipse. I can only say I am grateful I filled my suitcase with hundreds of dried rose petals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.