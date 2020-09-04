When we were kids once upon a time.
When we were kids, Memorial Day was the best day of the year, maybe better than Christmas. Maybe. School was out. Do you remember running home after school that last day … or perhaps getting off the bus? Hair flying, satchel half way off before you even reach the house with the remnants of lunch that would remain in there until September. No one looks in satchels during the summer. Shoes, school clothes tossed around, maybe even under the bed. Who needs shoes for summer?
Summer, for me, meant reading ’til my eyes burned at night as the moon slid across my attic bedroom and the flashlight dimmed under the covers. One of the best things of summer was being able to stay up late to read anything I wanted to read.
By the time I was in junior high, my parents decided we should spend our summers on Lake Michigan. My mom found an old house tucked inside the pine trees and down a sandy path, which led right to the water. There was no shower or bathtub, but we had Lake Michigan and that was good enough. There were loft bedrooms, too, one for the boys and one for the girls.
As soon as school was out we packed our station wagon with our summer clothes including favorite books and cards for our entertainment, as there was no television. The younger siblings brought toys and their books. There was no television so we took our own entertainment. We packed food, too. My mom bought extra food all year so we loaded the station wagon with pancake mix and syrup and spaghetti.
Once we arrived, we picked out our rooms, and headed straight for the library to get our summer cards and our stacks of books. The water was still cold in June, but we did not care as we squealed with delight jumping, running, splashing. Then wrapping up in towels to read on the beach. At night, we had dinner at the round table, sent the younger kids to bed and played cards. All of this with the summer breeze blowing in, sending the scent of pine and water.
We did not use a calendar or count the days. They just simply flowed by us as surely as the water lapped on the shoreline. We did not even notice the diminishing of daylight hours as summer began to drop her petals one by one. We did not want to know. Then as quickly as it started, it ended. My dad built the last campfire on the beach, and we knew. We knew. The next day was a flurry of packing our summer clothes, returning our books, cleaning out the fridge, taking one last swim and saying goodbye. My sister and I cried the entire trip home to Fort Wayne. Another summer. Another year. Even then, I began to understand the urgency of time.
We arrived home to unpack, clean out the satchels, find our shoes and buy new pencils for school. It was Labor Day, and summer was over. I already ached for those long nights of reading. I already ached for being yet another year older.
I did that same thing with my children. Lamenting the passage of time. I do that now, even though school starts earlier. It does not matter; I still feel that sadness, that urgency of life pushing on. Yet, I know there will still be campfires, and stars, and full moons, and leaves to walk in, and, yes, snow to shovel.
But for today, it is still summer. For today, I will leave my peanut butter sandwich in my satchel. For today, I will read until my flashlight dims. For today.
“June dawns, July noons, August evenings over, finished, done, and gone forever with only the sense of it all left here in his head. Now, a whole autumn, a white winter, a cool and greening spring to figure sums and totals of summer past. And if he should forget, the dandelion wine stood in the cellar, numbered huge for each and every day. He would go there often, stare straight into the sun until he could stare no more, then close his eyes and consider the burned spots, the fleeting scars left dancing on his warm eyelids; arranging, rearranging each fire and reflection until the pattern was clear ...
”So thinking, he slept.
”And, sleeping, put an end to Summer, 1928.”
Ray Bradbury, “Dandelion Wine”
