My August gardens brim with zinnias and moonflowers, morning glories and old-fashioned roses. August mornings are for garden strolling among the dew and the quietness of my neighborhood. I check for small bugs in the garden, knowing I am not going to spray them anyway. I check to make sure the birdbath is full and ready for the day. Even among all this beauty, weeds have taken up residence and seem to be perfectly happy in my garden.
Life is strong in my garden with bugs and worms, and, of course, the small honey bee still working hard on this August morning. Sometimes I think my small garden is just enough for me, but if I need more beauty, more space, more sunsets, I take the short drive to visit Elten and Carolyn Powers out on their prairie. I am always welcome there with a bottle of wine, or without.
During the past few months, it was not just Elten and Carolyn I visited, but Carolyn’s son, Mark Creasy, from Chicago. Mark is a big-city guy living in Atlanta and Chicago, but needing a change of pace during the pandemic. With cats and laptop on board, he boarded the train … so to speak … and came to the prairie. Mark also had another reason to set up residency for a few months; he wanted to become a beekeeper at Glenavon, Elten’s and Carolyn’s name for their homestead. It is Irish, meaning beautiful valley, and that it is.
With a beekeeping course under his belt, bees ordered, hives painted, and Chet Gilbert advising on the queen bees, Mark began his beekeeping quest. The bees have flourished on the prairie by filling the hives with honey at a rapid rate of speed. I guess the time came for Mark to follow the advice of Horace Greeley, and he headed back west to Chicago to take up residency once again.
“But,” you ask, “what about the bees?”
Don’t worry. I asked that same question. Mark decided to buy a car to make a bi-monthly trip back to visit, extract and maintain his hives.
One day Carolyn called with great enthusiasm, “Mark is coming home and bringing another beekeeper with him. You must come over.”
I end up on a cool Monday morning sitting on the prairie surrounded by flowers and bees, Mark and Jana. It is always good to see Mark again, but my curiosity swirls around Jana Kinsman as she calmly sits barefoot with her legs crossed under her and dark hair pushed back behind her ears. She hands me a small jar of honey from her hives in Chicago as a token of new friendship.
Bees are the topic of conversation. I raised them once, so I love tossing my stories into the mix, but Jana’s stories are good, too. Graduating from the Illinois School of Art, she is an artist turned beekeeper. Currently she has 30 hives on the west side of Chicago. Jana tends her hives on her bicycle. You might want to read that line again. She tends her beehives on her bicycle, pulling a trailer with her supplies. She mostly keeps her hives in community gardens and hopes to eventually have 300 hives in Chicago.
When not beekeeping, she tends to her old house, her raised-bed gardens and arranges art for galleries. While listening to her talk she said, “Life, for bees, begins at the winter solstice as the queen starts laying her eggs. Things slow down after the summer solstice.” She just gave a different view for me on two of my favorite holidays.
With my jar of honey in hand, I bid them all adieu knowing I will see Mark and Jana again! One last look at the summer prairie, and I am home to my own little garden. I take a stroll and listen quietly to the buzzing of the bees on my little homestead. Maybe, just maybe, some of these bees are Mark’s bees, and if not, how lovely other bees have found a summer home in my flowers. I pick a bouquet and, go inside, and put on the kettle for tea. When the kettle whistles, I make tea and sweeten it with Jana’s honey from her bee business, “Bike a Bee.” The tea is sweet. Perfect for a summer’s day.
To make a prairie it takes a clover and one bee,
One clover, and a bee,
And revery.
The revery alone will do,
If bees are few.
— Emily Dickinson
