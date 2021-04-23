The word April and poetry go hand in hand for me. I have celebrated this national month of poetry since its beginning in 1996. It was launched by the Academy of American Poets to put the focus on poetry and the need for it. Most of you have read my column for … well, maybe years … so you know how much I love poetry. When you pop over you know my cupboards and bookshelves are stacked with poetry. I start each day with a poetry reading to whoever is at my breakfast table. I think my first words were poems long before it was a national month.
Last year we missed the poetry events because of the virus, but a few of those were back this year. The first one was celebrated on First Friday at Cahoots in Angola. Along with Trine Humanities we pulled together a Shakespeare Sonnet-a-thon with music. I must say it was an absolutely delightful event. Spearheading the event with Jeanette Goddard from the Humanities and Communications department at Trine, we filled the slots of readers from the Humanities Department and Friends of Poetry. (I just made up that group, but why not?) Young people filled in the gaps with their songs from “I Will Always Love You,” to ukulele tunes by a new performer! One young man sang, “Burnin’ Love,” which actually brought down the house. I turned around to look at Jeanette and said, “Shakespeare would love this!” The evening was a great success with more to come. I love to see a community on fire for poetry.
One afternoon Tim Hopp and I sat in Caleo drinking coffee and waiting for folks to pop by so we could write poetry for them. I sat with my vintage typewriter while Tim sat with paper and pencil. Every time the door opened we were hopeful someone wanted an original poem to take home. There were not so many, but we will try again. As it was, we wrote poetry for each other, and that was very fun. Maybe I will try that again some First Friday!
This week we once again celebrated poetry at Cahoots with a new event, Anything Goes! This open mic forum for poetry will actually continue each month so come on out and join us the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. This week was spectacular. With the mic and stand set up in the window, each poet or reader took turns going up to the stage to share his/her love of poetry. With poetry books in hand we shared Mary Oliver, Sylvia Plath, Sara Teasdale, Shakespeare and Emily Dickinson. All of a sudden, the evening took a twist as original poetry began to emerge from the shadows. All were beautifully written and each one brought on a different emotion because that is what poetry is all about. The Rev. Tom Adamson brought down the house with his original poem.
I know you missed poetry month this year. You know, I missed reading poetry every day on the Public Square, also. Maybe next year for that one. But there is still one more event so all is not lost. On Friday afternoon, at 4 p.m., we will gather inside the beautiful Brokaw Movie House for our last event. This is a call out to readers of poetry, writers of poetry or anyone who just wants to listen. Taylor Kerner is lovely to hold off on her Friday afternoon movies to let us have the stage for our wrap up event. Two years ago, on our last wrap up, the community all came together to share in poetry. Add a little music, if you want, everything is welcome. We have a special treat Friday night as Michael Czarnecki, poet extraordinaire, will be joining us. Michael is driving in from upstate New York to share his poems on the stage with the rest of us. Jacob McNeal will emcee the event.
I am so looking forward to seeing you on Friday!
“Read poetry because birds, honeysuckle, lit windows, new shoes, walking outside, donuts, lipstick, fresh peaches, cocktails, kisses in the rain produce in you a feeling that you never want to lose, but you will, and the only thing you can do is pay better attention when the feeling comes again. And here it comes. And there it goes. Was it as rich as it could be? Life is so short, my friends. But poetry makes it last a bit longer. It does. It is true. Listen.” Dan Chelotti, poet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.