When I first moved into this old house 20 years ago, I knew nothing about Single Girl Home Ownership. I never even gave it a thought.
I went from my dad’s house to the dorm, to married life, to an apartment and then to own my house. It never dawned on me that I should know “stuff” on how to take care of a house. I mean, I knew lots, don’t get me wrong.
I did live on a self-sufficient farm, but owning a house in town by myself was different. I wished there would have been a manual or something for me in my housewarming basket. Oh wait, there was no housewarming basket unless you consider the first lovely pair of red shoes I found on my doorstep by Marilyn Doerr with a note, “There’s no place like home.”
I now own 21 pairs of beautiful red shoes and I never bought a single pair.
OK, I am evading the big question here on how to prepare for winter. Most of you know all about this, but maybe there is someone out there wanting to know what to do. Or, maybe you just want to go ahead and read on about my trials and tribulations and mistakes. First of all, let me say, just because I know it is a good idea, doesn’t mean I actually do it, although I try. By the way, there is no particular order for any of these items. It is a random list.
I will start with shutting off the outside spigots so they don’t freeze in the winter. (I didn’t know this early on so you can imagine my dilemma come spring!) So go on down to your cellar, take a flashlight (watch for bats as you meander through) and find that spigot and shut it off. You will be glad you did. Wrap up that hose, too, and put it in the shed or the garage, or you will be buying a new hose in the spring. I find I spent a lot of money at Rural King in the spring, but not saying what I buy!
Make sure someone, or you can do it, cleans the gutters. I have Nate-the-gutter-man do mine in the summer. Just make sure someone does it. You will be surprised at what little treats you might find up there.
Fill up those bird feeders with bird food. Oh, the joy of cardinals and blue jays and all the winter birds will entertain you for hours. My bird feeders actually have squirrel protections on them, and it works!
Washing your windows is a great idea and taking out screens or the ones that come out. All of mine are numbered because the windows are different shapes (I find that charming) so they get put away til spring. Usually. Note to self: Take out screens.
Grass cutting should be cut to about four inches. (I read that in a book!) It is good to have a bit of a long grass so the grass can sustain the snow and cold. You could fertilize. I have never done that, but if you do, do it now! Mulching leaves is a great idea. They are so good for your garden too!
What about checking your furnace? I have my call in to Justin-the-furnace-man right now. He will change the filter and make sure all is well so I don’t have to call him in January when it is 20 below. (Although I have certainly done that!)
Maybe you still have potatoes or onions or garlic to dig up. I dug up my potatoes last weekend, enough to make potato soup for a neighborhood. Oh, how beautiful they are. Gardening has ended, for the most part. I leave stalks of sunflowers, rows of zinnias and raspberry canes for the birds. I will take care of all of that in the spring.
Oh, don’t forget your car. Mike at Bent Wrench has me on the schedule for that one! I don’t know how to do any of that, but Mike takes care of all of that for me.
Last weekend, while cleaning out my garage, (oh yes, add that to your list), I made sure my Christmas tree stand was clean and ready to go. Last of all I pulled out my snow shovel.
These are my personal wintering tips. I just have to get the salt ready, and maybe put a big red bow on my snow shovel. Why not?
