The snow falls. The snow falls, and I sit cozy in my purple house watching flakes of winter fill my flowerbeds and push blooming daffodils into the ground. Still, the beauty of winter cannot be denied. I sit in the corner where my Christmas tree always sits ... oh so long ago. I play Christmas music because that is what I do when winter comes. Yet the calendar pushes each day forward to spring. In folklore, this is known as Blackberry Winter, although our blackberries did not bloom yet. Almost. Blackberry Winter is the last snow of the year, always coming in the spring. Unexpected. Lovely. Yet, here it is.
On this snow day nothing is closed that is not already closed. No school announcements or updated library hours. Everyone, like me, is home watching out the window.
Once, when we lived in Pennsylvania, there was an older woman who lived down the hill from us. Her name was Mrs. Kesslar. She lived alone in her big white house. Occasionally we would see her outside sweeping her sidewalks in the summer or, donning galoshes and a headscarf, brushing snow off the stoop. If she was outside when we walked by, she always stopped to talk to my babies. If she was inside, she would wave from her front window with one hand pulling back the sheerest of curtains. It was as if her day was spent waiting for us to walk by. Down the hill. Up the hill we traveled. I never stopped my day for long conversations, as there were three littles to deal with. I did often think of her alone in her big white house watching out the window.
Once, when I first moved into this house 18 years ago, Lee’s daughter, Mackenzie, came to visit. She was just a little girl then and very shy. There had been a family of five living here with three children to play with, and now it was just me. Mackenzie visited with me for a while, turned to leave, and stopped with her hand on the doorknob. “I pretend to be you sometimes,” she said, “I go into my bedroom, shut the door, turn off the light, and pretend to be you.”
What does one say to that? What does that actually mean to pretend to be me in the dark with the door shut? I smiled at her (not laughing, she was serious), “It isn’t that bad, really,” I began, “I have lots of hobbies and lots of friends, and you are welcome here anytime.”
Over the years, I have often thought of those two stories. Now, in the midst of a stay-at-home pandemic, those two collide in my thoughts. I smile at the thoughts. This house is usually bustling with activity from potlucks to friends stopping in and guests in and out from around the world. For now, it is quiet and my own refuge in doing my part to protect our health workers and my community.
My house is set up a bit like a schoolroom with stations. (Once a teacher, right?) My jigsaw puzzle is on a table by the window, my ukulele is set up near my piano. Moving to other rooms, there are books to read, and my yoga mat is in the corner waiting for the daily lesson. Into the studio we travel to find my schoolwork spread out in organized disarray. My own study of Shakespeare, the Fitzgeralds and Elizabeth Barrett Browning are in another room. Bored, I am not.
During this time, I feel a great sense of community. I always feel like this on Thanksgiving morning when I think of the thousands of folks putting turkeys in the oven. Christmas Eve brings me thoughts of community as I think of the dads and moms putting together toys, filling stockings, sitting by the fire.
I do not remember any other time in my life to be part of such a great cause … taking care of one another from afar. And yes, living alone does not mean being alone. I feel I am with you in your homes, around your table, in your thoughts.
When the doors open and I see you face to face, I want to think that maybe I saved your life or the life of someone you love.
When the doors open, we will be ready. We will burst forth like our spring! Until then, I will gaze out of my window, pulling back the white curtain.
Alone together.
