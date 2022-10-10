With all the sadness and stories in our county this past week, it is hard for any of us to just say, let’s take the time to revel in the moment and the beauty of this October week. We have all been touched by these stories. It is what happens when we live in a small community and we care about each other. There are things we do when these events happen. We call and text each other. We stand on the street corner and point and wonder about the events. We cook for each other. We send cards and give money. Let’s remember that life goes on for most of us, but for others there will never be an end to the grief and sadness and rebuilding of lives. So, let’s remember to continue to take care of one another.
My uncle used to tell me there is nothing like sharing casseroles in times of trouble. I do agree with him; although I doubt he ever made a casserole in his life! But it is a lovely thought. Let’s pull out those cookbooks and get busy!
Cooking seems to be what we love to do when the weather turns cold, and we can turn the oven back on and all the burners, if need be. I love it when my kitchen is full of good food, Autumn food … for friends or family or even just for myself. Cooking for someone is a wonderful way to say “I love you” or “I really care.”
So how and where did you learn to cook? With a house full when I was growing up, I learned baking tricks from my mom. My sister and I always kept the house full of brownies and cookies. My mom made the best cinnamon rolls on this planet! She taught us how to make them, and I make them whenever the family gathers. They are so delicious and gone in a flash. My granddaughters, Holly and Brianna, have watched me make them several times, but they always forget the magic. “Please write down your recipe, Nannie!” they constantly say. I do have it written down somewhere … maybe tucked inside a book along with a $100 bill!
My grandmother taught me canning and preserving. Her cellar was full of green beans and applesauce and everything in between. Her cellar was also full of jars and jars of bacon grease … I mean, really, you just never know when you will need that bacon grease. My grandmother also taught me how to make homemade sugar cookies. I have shared that recipe more than once in this column. I even pass it out when my house is on the Christmas tour. (Maybe that will happen again this year?)
Of course, most of us really learned to cook by being thrown into the kitchen and from being really hungry. When I was first married, I was so nervous about cooking that I banned anyone from my kitchen. Was it because I thought they might steal my secrets? Oh no, I thought they might actually find out I didn’t know what I was doing. And I didn’t. My very first turkey was baked with all the giblets and other parts still tucked inside. Imagine my surprise when carving it at the table and all of that stuff came out. “Where did that come from?” How did I not know that? It still makes a good story, and I imagine someone out there did exactly the same thing!
Most of my own cookbooks are quite tattered with coffee stains, torn pages, thumb prints from turning pages with hands full of flour or chocolate. Many of my cookbooks have just one recipe that I love inside it. My cookbooks fill a huge shelf in my kitchen. I love taking them down off the shelf, and read the notations in the margins. Some of the pages are missing too, and I often find them in other cookbooks.
I think we all know folks who need us. Sometimes we just don’t know what to do, but there is always cooking, and it does help.
I have a lovely art print in my house by illustrator and author, Brian Andreas. It says:
“There are things you do because they feel right & they may make no sense & they may make no money & it may be the real reason we are here: to love each other & to eat each other’s cooking & say it was good.”
