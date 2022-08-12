The sturgeon full moon sweeps past Saturn and into our own skies for a view of the orange supermoon.
I gather up my little troops and head out to follow the moon through the neighborhood and end up at Commons Park. With a bowl of dried rose petals in my hand, we tumble out of the Jeep to welcome the moon and make wishes as we toss the petals into the night sky. They run and play in their pajamas until they are tired and we tumble back into the Jeep for the short ride home letting the moon play peek-a-boo with us.
They are delighted to have this chance to celebrate this beautiful night with me, and so am I. This is their last week with me and I make lists of things we still need to accomplish yet letting the day unfold into whatever it might be. Professional calls and emails sit at a standstill and my datebook is absolutely no where to be found. There is plenty of time for that when they leave, but for now, with each bedroom filled, with each child living in the moment; I am there with and for them.
What is left on our agenda? A midnight rendezvous with Clue and pudding by candlelight. We make the pudding early in the day, and long after the Littles are tucked in we sit at the dining room table with our Clue game and big bowls of chocolate pudding and stories. Always stories.
Our afternoon tea party is next. We invite friends and spend the entire day getting ready for the party. Not only is this great fun for them, but to fulfill a promise to a friend, Mary Ramsey. Last winter Mary gifted me a box full of glass dessert dishes and cups. These were her mother’s dishes and once upon a time were used for Mother/Daughter banquets at the Methodist Church in Pleasant Lake. Mary remembers attending the teas as a little girl, but now, I own a set with a promise of a tea party. Holly and I gingerly take them out of the box. They are wrapped in crocheted doilies. We wash them one by one and arrange them on the table along with lemon cake and brownies, tea and lemonade, strawberries and raspberries. We neaten up the backyard (when did I accumulate so many outside toys?) while Brianna decorates the tables with vintage table cloths and garden flowers. The Littles have to use their own dishes and cups, but the rest of us, including guests, use the glass plates. It is lovely.
We spend time with Anita Workman in her Wicked Garden. They run and dance and toss apples around in the back yard while enjoying Anita’s absolutely marvelous gardens. I am in awe of the work and the beauty. Even my girls think her gardens are much better than mine, and they are right.
We follow up that garden party with our neighborhood party. This time the event is hosted by my next door neighbors, Brenda and Thor. The tables are set up for eating with a sprinkler on their side yard for the kids, and my driveway becomes the playground for bubbles and chalk drawing. These parties have become a ritual in our neighborhood thanks to Nate and Aimee Simons who believe in community. We are all grateful to break bread with neighbors and spend time getting to know one another.
There are 47 folks for the potluck including my warm showers guest who stopped by to spend the night on her way to New York City. As all my bedrooms are full, she set up her hammock in my trees. She had a great time at the party and then let the twins climb into her hammock bed. They were delighted and decided to spend the night in the hammock, but in the end, they gave it back to Megan.
I want to give a special thanks to the gentleman from Snow Lake who reads my column every week and came to our lemonade stand. He met all the children and promptly pulled out his wallet and gave each child a $20 bill. He also left without any lemonade! How kind was he!
We are counting down the days ’til they leave … in a way. Faith refuses to talk about leaving. For now, the purple house is home. We are all cozy and happy, and the month has flown by.
For now, we are a family.
