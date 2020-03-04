The purpose of government is to provide services that we as citizens cannot provide for ourselves.
For example: I can’t afford to hire private security to protect the Getts Estate. My neighbor can’t either. But when we combine a little bit of our dollars — in the form of taxes — with all of the other citizens of our community, we can afford a local police force, a county police force and an Indiana State trooper or two.
In the same vein, I can’t afford to repave every road I need to traverse so my money is pooled with those around me to provide that service.
Well, here’s the deal: I can’t stop robocalls on my own.
If you have a telephone, you know the kind of calls I am talking about:
• The warranty on the car I traded in in 1993 is running out.
• My folks gets calls about their student loan payment. They are in their upper-70s, and I am pretty sure they didn’t have colleges or universities when they graduated in the 1950s (ha-ha).
• A very sweet sounding lady robocaller starts her pitch by saying she sees that I have gone to a certain resort before and wonders if I would like to go again. The truth is, I never vacationed at any resort.
It makes me want to resort to violence.
• My Social Security Number is being misused and I need to provide all of my personal information before I get arrested. Please, people, never, ever give out personal information over the phone. It’s like leaving your car doors wide open overnight and being surprised the next morning when your battery is dead and the change in your console is missing.
To combat the annoying menace of robocalls, I have signed up for so many “do not call” lists that I inadvertently signed up for a “do not fly list” and a “do not resuscitate list.”
Which means the next time I travel by plane, I won’t be allowed to and when the frustration gives me a heart attack, no one will be able to bring me back.
Anyway, back to robocalls.
I can’t stop them. Heck, half of the functionality of my smart phone remains a mystery to me.
My neighbor probably can’t stop them either.
Why can’t the government do something that its individual citizens can’t and stop them?
We put a man on the moon 50 years ago and we can’t stop someone from calling our cell phones or home phones by automated process?
Oh, the government is trying to help.
“Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Monday filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing for the preservation of the anti-robocall provisions of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act,” Hill’s office announced in a news release. “He and North Carolina Attorney General Joshua Stein co-authored the bipartisan brief, which is joined by 31 other states.
“The TCPA, enacted in 1991, is a critical piece of federal consumer-protection legislation allowing states to sue illegal robocallers on their residents’ behalf,” the news release said. “A decision in the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently invalidated a portion of the act, potentially jeopardizing the entire federal robocall ban.”
Uh, maybe instead of trying to preserve legislation that obviously isn’t working very well (at least according to the amount of robocalls my house receives), we should be working on writing effective legislation.
Maybe we should be using some of our bright scientific minds to create a filter that won’t allow these calls to go through? Or at the very least, a way to trap these calls and send a virus back to the originating computer system which disables it permanently.
At this point, I’m thinking the coronavirus might be appropriate — particularly for those calls that come at supper time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.