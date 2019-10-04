LIGONIER — Mayor Patty Fisel? She gets it.
So does Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer.
And Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
For about a month now, Shearer, with Fisel’s blessing, has allotted two shifts per week for one of his officers to work undercover — literally taking the drug fight to the streets.
Those vacated road shifts have been picked up by part-time officers, so the road coverage hasn’t been diminished at all.
The Ligonier officer has been paired up with an undercover detective with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department in the newly formed Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit.
The Ligonier officer works most of his time investigating cases in Ligonier and the communities which comprise the West Noble School Corp., while the deputy works all of Noble County.
To date, the pairing has been a tremendous success, netting six arrests.
“I was thrilled to learn that the Ligonier has found a way to make this additional commitment to fighting the problem of illegal drugs in Noble County,” Jim Mowery, Noble County’s prosecuting attorney, said. “I share Chief Shearer and Sheriff Weber’s belief that more manpower is needed to continue to combat drug dealing and I commend the City of Ligonier for finding the resources needed to fund this important position.”
People, at least law-abiding citizens, like to see marked police cars driving through their neighborhoods. It makes them feel more safe.
Those law-abiding citizens vote.
That’s why it was an incredible act of courage for Fisel to sign onto the program that takes up resources that could be used to make officers more visible and turn them into something where the entire point is for the police action to take place behind the scenes.
It was a further act of courage by Shearer to take funds from his limited budget to pay part-time wages to make up the shift coverage.
Shearer knows how important undercover drug work is. And so does Fisel.
Five years ago, the area was awash in one-pot methamphetamine labs. Most addicts didn’t have to have a dealer because they could make the drug themselves with a single trip to the hardware store and a pharmacy that carried cold medicines.
Recent legislation has ended one-pot homemade meth. Addicts are now forced to find someone who deals the drug.
Thanks to Mexican drug cartels, there is a ready supply of crystal methamphetamine being smuggled across our southern boarder. That methamphetamine is being brought in and sold in bulk. Those bulk dealers sell their wares to people in our community, who peddle them to those local users.
The Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit is going after those dealers. And the only way to do that is by sending undercover officers into that world.
It is dangerous, tedious work, and the officers involved with the Ligonier Police Department and Noble County Sheriff’s Department are to be commended for the gusto they have shown in taking that fight to those who would peddle poison in Noble County.
That undercover work makes a difference.
Through mid-September, the undercover officer with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department had made 27 arrests in Noble County. The deputy works as part of a task force with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Of those 27 arrests, 14 have been charged in the federal judicial system.
That officer’s work has led to 10 pounds of methamphetamine being seized so far this year, resulting in approximately 1,700 hits of crystal meth.
None of that would have happened without Weber’s continued support. Noble County is more safe thanks to his wisdom.
And the county’s western side is doubly more safe.
Fisel and Shearer get it.
They have taken the drug fight to the streets.
