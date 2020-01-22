You can go home again.

GARRETT — He may have to walk down the block a bit, but John Bodey can see the Garrett High School complex from his residence.
The high school building Bodey attended and graduated from in 1985 have been torn down, but the Paul Bateman Gymnasium, where Bodey himself played, still stands.
On Saturday, one of Garrett’s most favored sons, a 1,000-point career scorer as a Railroader, guided the Central Noble boys basketball team to its first Northeastern Corner Conference tournament title since 1970.
In the same gym where Bodey once excelled as a player and a coach, he brought a conference title to Albion.
In the title contest, the Cougars (12-2) defeated Prairie Heights (12-2) 76-70 behind sophomore Connor Essegian’s 34 points and junior Sawyer Yoder’s 29.
When the dust had settled on what had been a thrilling game, there was Bodey, cutting down the nets in a gym he knows so well.
“It was special,” Bodey said. “I played at Garrett. We cut down nets twice at Garrett.”
A fluke of the schedule, which rotates the conference championship games around several of the larger schools, brought Bodey and the Cougars to Garrett on Saturday night.
But there wasn’t any “fluke” in the way the Cougars played.
And even though he didn’t score a point, Bodey was all over the floor during the championship game. At least in spirit.
As a Railroader, Bodey always played hard, always focused on defense, was never afraid to dive onto the floor for a loose ball. It was possible to beat Bodey, but it wasn’t because you were going to out-hustle him, you weren’t going to out-work him, you weren’t going to out-fight him.
Bodey has managed to transfer his character traits as a player into the Central Noble teams he has coached.
Saturday’s championship effort was a prime example of how much heart it takes to win a title, and how a coach can somehow teach that message to high school players a generation younger. The Cougars showed a ton of desire, effort and willingness to work hard during that milestone win.
Before Bodey, the Cougar program struggled. After posting an 18-7 record in 2000-01, the Cougars didn’t have another winning record until the 2015-16 season.
Bodey took over the next year, and now has guided Central Noble to records of 14-13, 13-11, 15-8 and so-far 12-2 this year.
This year’s Central Noble team starts one senior (who didn’t play at all last year), one junior and three sophomores.
Even with a youthful roster, expectations were high in Albion, but the Cougars didn’t play like potential conference tourney champs early on.
“We thought we could be good,” Bodey said. “(But) when the season started we weren’t ready for it. We all put too much pressure on ourselves early on.”
The low point may have come in a loss at Wawasee on Dec. 27. That 63-56 defeat dropped the Cougars to 4-2 on the season and revealed a multitude of offensive and defensive shortcomings. Bodey called his team in for a heart-to-heart conversation the next day.
Message heard and responded to.
The Cougars have won eight straight contests since that loss to Wawasee.
“We got better each game,” Bodey said.
Bodey has also been able to pass on other important messages to the team, like appreciating each opportunity. Despite starting so many young players, he encouraged his team not to overlook what a conference championship might mean. You never know, Bodey told the Cougars, what could happen next year.
“You don’t take it for granted,” Bodey said.
Bodey didn’t take it for granted on Saturday night. He thought about playing in that gym 30 some years ago, he thought of the crowds that the teams he played on used to draw.
He thought of Saturday’s large crowd, and how special it was cutting down the nets at his alma mater.
You can go home again.
But you have to work your tail off to get there.
Bodey knows that.
And so do the Cougars.
