The area was in mourning this week as two local educational figures died.
On Aug. 25, longtime West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer died in after being hit by a U-Haul truck Aug. 16.
Then, on Aug. 27, Nancy McNabb, who had served on the DeKalb Central school board for 20 years, including four terms as president, passed away.
Stories about their lives and deaths were the most read on kpcnews.com between Aug. 22-29:
Family announces West Noble’s Chuck Schlemmer has died — 8,826 pageviews
Longtime school board member Nancy McNabb dies — 4,391 pagevews
Carroll grad makes it to top seven on ‘MasterChef’ — 4,099 pageviews
Man brutally beaten at Lake Arrowhead residence — 3,673 pageviews
Filmmaker to shoot music video in Auburn — 2,396 pageviews
Ligonier teen gets 6 months for sexual misconduct with a minor — 2,130 pageviews
Addicts find safe harbor in Waterloo — 1,612 pageviews
Charges filed in truck vs. bicycle collision — 1,206 pageviews
The news that Schlemmer had passed away also reached a lot of folks on the KPC News Facebook page:
Aug. 22: BREAKING: Longtime West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer died Wednesday in a Fort Wayne hospital from injuries sustained after being hit by a truck on Friday. — 7,208 people reached, 336 reactions, 29 comments, 404 shares
Aug. 27: (Shared from the Northwest News) Carroll grad makes it to top seven on ‘MasterChef’ — 5,305 people reached, 155 reactions, 3 comments, 73 shares
Aug. 23: If you’re looking for something to do tonight, Whitley County’s chamber is celebrating it’s 100-year anniversary from 6-9 p.m. with a festival in downtown Columbia City featuring live entertainment, food, activities, games and shopping. — 5,201 people reached, six likes, seven shares
Aug. 28: Rodney Snyder recently received Indiana’s Emergency Medical Service of the Year award from the American Legion Department of Indiana. — 4,578 people reached, 116 reactions, 11 comments, 67 shares
Aug. 27: (Shared from the Advance Leader) The longtime girls cross country and boys track coach died after being hit by a U-Haul truck on Aug. 16. — 4,315 people reached, 72 reactions, 30 shares
Aug. 26: “Arts are another thing to get people out and active in our community. It’s one more thing to help our economy.” — 3,006 people reached, 12 reactions
Aug. 22: (Shared from The Star) According to the plan, the annexation area contains about 262 acres. — 2,788 people reached, seven reactions
Aug. 27: (Shared from the News Sun) “I enjoy getting out and seeing the people and helping others. I won’t be ready to quit until they put me in a box.” — 2,563 people reached, 22 reactions
On the Star’s Facebook page, news that the Auburn City Council was looking into annexing an area northeast of the city reached 2,871 people.
On the News Sun Facebook page, a feature on Howe’s Jim Parker, who has worked in the same place for 41 years, been married to his wife for 52 years, has lived in Howe for 59 years and has been a member of the Howe Lions Club for 55 years reached 3,549 people and had 34 reactions and 18 shares.
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
