Stories of arrests received a lot of reads on kpcnews.com from July 4-11:
6 arrested on drug charges — 12,225 pageviews
Police arrest three in Little Caesars robbery — 3,649 pageviews
Butler Police recover weapons in arrests — 2,474 pageviews
Howe’s long and complicated history — 1,682 pageviews
Kendallville police seeking information about Subway armed robbery — 1,247 pageviews
Gunshot wound sends man to hospital — 1,214 pageviews
Clear Lake victim died of asphyxiation — 1,020 pageviews
Business owners lead way for Wolcottville fireworks show — 893 pageviews
Local girl needs help funding service dog — 608 pageviews
Curve near Elkhart River could be removed — 539 pageviews
While the robbery of the Kendallville Subway reached the most people on the KPC News Facebook page, other community features also rose to the top of the list:
July 9: (Shared from the News Sun) Two men with a firearm robbed Kendallville’s Subway restaurant at about 9:45 p.m., just before closing on Monday night. — 5,795 people reached, 63 reactions, nine comments, 79 shares
July 5: “People can treat fireworks like a tour. They can start in Topeka, come to Wolcottville and wrap up in Rome City.” — 5,402 people reached, 76 reactions, 37 shares
July 8: The Howe Military Academy campus seems oddly quiet these days. — 5,234 people reached, 61 reactions, 42 shares
July 5: (Shared from the Herald Republican) Angola Fourth of July parade photo gallery — 5,200 people reached, 49 reactions
July 10: (Shared from the News Sun) Police conducted a manhunt in the neighborhoods just west of downtown and caught three people who allegedly robbed the takeout pizza place Tuesday night. — 4,332 people reached, 87 reactions, 13 comments, 145 shares
July 8: (Shared from the News Sun) One Kendallville man remains in critical condition after a gun reportedly discharged and struck him in the abdomen. — 4.235 people reached, 18 reactions, 11 shares
July 8: (Shared from the News Sun) After three people died in February, Noble County is trying to eliminate the sharp, 90-degree turn where the car went off the road. — 4,203 people reached, 17 likes, 20 shares
The Kendallville Subway robbery was also the most wide-reaching story on the News Sun Facebook page, reaching 6,178 people and garnering 14 reactions and 97 shares.
Meanwhile, a photo gallery of the Angola Fourth of July parade reached almost 4,400 people through the Herald Republican page.
A video from that parade shot from the grand marshal’s car also got 40 views on the KPC News YouTube channel and 51 more on kpcnews.com.
Coming up on its two-year anniversary, the video of the severe boating accident on Lake Gage also got 42 views from July 4-11.
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.