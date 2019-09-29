Two teens being arrested after a break-in at a Steuben County liquor store was the top story on kpcnews.com from Sept. 19-26, getting 4,871 pageviews.
Here are the rest of the most-read stories doing that time:
Teens arrested in liquor store break-in — 4,871 pageviews
Rapa Nui: Navel of the world — 1,857 pageviews
Deputy cleared in shooting; suspect faces new charges — 1,649 pageviews
Families left in a lurch with day care closing — 1,230 pageviews
Study names Huntertown third best place to raise family in Indiana — 814 pageviews
Angola teen jailed for incest — 599 pageviews
Carroll grad makes it to top seven on ‘MasterChef’ — 509 pageviews
Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 460 pageviews
DeKalb senior named a commended student — 437 pageviews
Crash near Hamilton kills Michigan woman — 402 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a post about a monarch butterfly mural coming to Auburn was the top post.
Here were the top posts from Sept. 19-26:
Sept. 24: In the midst of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, the monarch butterfly took center stage in downtown Auburn Monday morning as Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder proclaimed it Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day. — 3,445 people reached, 45 likes, 10 shares
Sept. 20: A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy who shot at a suspect who allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon has been cleared of any wrongdoing, Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said on Thursday. — 3,397 people reached, 57 reactions, 26 shares
Sept. 20: (Shared from the Advance Leader) Didn’t get a chance to make it to Ligonier for the fiesta last week? Catch up here: — 3,192 people reached, 325 video views
Sept. 25: (Shared from the News Sun) It was the Lt. Gov.’s first visit to Kendallville, but she said she wants to come back when the city’s streetscape project is done next year. — 2,663 people reached, 21 likes
On the Herald Republican Facebook page, a post about a Steuben County sheriff’s deputy being cleared in a shooting incident with a wanted fugitive reached 3,834 people, garnering 24 reactions and 39 shares.
On the News Sun Facebook page, news of Kendallville receiving its $600,000 check for its streetscape project reached 2,839 people, who gave 13 reactions and five shares.
And on the Star’s Facebook page, a post about a plan for public restrooms and a covered pavilion in downtown Auburn reached 372 people, netting 19 reactions, three comments and 20 shares.
The last couple of weeks have also seen a great number of videos being shared on the KPC News YouTube and website.
Here are the overall recent video views on the YouTube channel:
DeKalb High School choir at county fair showcase — 3 views
Will Cuppy Historic Market Dedication — 14 views
Ligonier Community Fiesta — 20 views
DeKalb County Airport Festival — 37 views
Garrett Mayoral Forum — 18 views
Auburn Mayoral Forum — 288 views
Parade of Classics 2019 — 57 views
Neighbors: The Carunchias — 202 views
Likewise, the following videos were viewed on kpcnews.com from Sept. 19-26:
Will Cuppy Historic Marker Dedication — 35 pageviews
DeKalb County Airport Festival — 30 pageviews
DeKalb High School choir at county fair showcase — 27 pageviews
Parade of Classics 2019 — 24 pageviews
Auburn Mayoral Forum — 19 pageviews
Ligonier Community Fiesta — 18 pageviews
Recent photo galleries at kpcnews.com
Indiana Seaplane Splashin — 4,783 pageviews
East Noble Bike Day 2019 — 297 pageviews
7th Annual Cruise to the Monument — 83 pageviews
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.