The death of a young man who was accidentally shot in the stomach was the most-read story on kpcnews.com from July 25-Aug. 1.
Here were the most viewed stories on the website during that time:
Kendallville man dies after being shot in stomach — 4,501 pageviews
6 dead in fiery crash — 1,991 pageviews
Rome City hosting the Moving Wall memorial — 1,518 pageviews
Third generation veterinarian joins Auburn practice — 1,450 pageviews
20-year mystery of unidentified body solved — 755 pageviews
Cameron Transitional Care partners with Mayo Clinic — 603 pageviews
6 arrested on drug charges — 487 pageviews
Two from Kendallville charged with DeKalb County burglary — 421 pageviews
Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 398 pageviews
Hudson man charged with meth dealing — 393 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a live video of an RV fire on Ind. 3 reached the most people from July 25-Aug. 1.
Here were the top posts by reach during that time:
July 27: (Live video) RV Fire on Lima Road Stopping Northbound Traffic; Driver Escaped — 11,730 people reached, 73 reactions, 15 comments, 100 shares, 7,872 video views
July 25: (Shared from the News Sun) It’s the second death in less than a year in Kendallville where people were hit in the abdomen after a loaded gun discharged. — 5,919 people reached, 101 reactions, 13 comments, 93 shares
July 31: “It’s never too late to say thank you.” — 4,399 people reached, 60 reactions, 16 shares
Several videos and photo galleries also got good viewership on kpcnews.com.
Here were the stats for recent videos on the website from July 25-Aug.1:
Waterloo Fire Department 150th anniversary — 190 pageviews
Neighbors: Dr. James Dircksen — 66 pageviews
2019 Cops Cycling for Survivors — 26 pageviews
For photo galleries, a collection from the Clear Lake Ski Club’s 60th anniversary show got 59 pageviews, while a gallery from the 2019 Vermont Settlement Days parade got 56 pageviews.
