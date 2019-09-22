Crime news was big on kpcnews.com as well as several of the Facebook pages from Sept. 12-19.
Here were the most viewed stories on the website during that time:
LaGrange man arrested after 24-hour manhunt — 2,798 pageviews
Ligonier Community Fiesta returns this week — 2,022 pageviews
Angola teen jailed for incest — 1,915 pageviews
Kendallville motorcyclist killed in crash — 1,506 pageviews
Seeing double and triple at Eastside — 1,255 pageviews
Fugitive’s wound from officer’s shot not from a bullet — 1,123 pageviews
Just Breathe Salt Room in Angola — 972 pageviews
Garrett mourns loss of Railroader basketball legend Chuck Bavis — 955 pageviews
Study names Huntertown third best place to raise family in Indiana — 925 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a post about a lockdown at Prairie Heights High School on Sept. 14 reached 48,093 people, getting 223 reactions, 39 comments and almost 400 shares.
Here were the rest of the top posts from the KPC News Facebook page from Sept. 12-19:
Sept. 13: Police fired shots at a wanted fugitive this morning at the West Otter Lake Public Access site while trying to make an arrest, a news release said. — 4,597 people reached, 21 reactions, six comments, 52 shares
Sept. 16: Garrett basketball fans are mourning the loss of their gentle giant, Chuck Bavis — who wore jersey No. 54 — who passed away Saturday at the age of 71. — 4,408 people reached, 90 reactions, 31 shares
Sept. 18: Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties are among 74 Indiana counties designated as a natural disaster area, opening the door to agricultural aid programs. — 4,105 people reached, 27 reactions, 23 shares
The second highest reaching post on the KPC News Facebook page originated on the Herald Republican Facebook page, where the news about police firing shots at a wanted fugitive reached 24,493 people, netting 16 reactions, 21 comments and 238 shares.
On the News Sun Facebook page, a post about a two-vehicle accident reached 1,514 people, getting 27 reactions, nine comments and 12 shares.
Another crime story, dealing with the arrest of three Garrett residents, reached the most people on the Star’s Facebook page, garnering 10 reactions and seven shares.
A variety of videos have been posted recently on both the KPC News YouTube channel and kpcnews.com.
Here are the overall views from the YouTube channel:
Ligonier Community Fiesta — 13 views
DeKalb County Airport Festival — 36 views
Garrett Mayoral Forum — 17 views
Parade of Classics 2019 — 54 views
Neighbors: The Carunchias — 200 views
Likewise, here are the video views on kpcnews.com from Sept. 12-19:
DeKalb County Airport Festival — 118 pageviews
Auburn Mayoral Forum – 43 pageviews
Parade of Classics 2019 — 33 pageviews
Ligonier Community Fiesta — 25 pageviews
In addition, a photo gallery from the 7th Annual Cruise to the Monument got 27 pageviews as of Sept. 19.
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
