Kendallville motorcyclist killed in crash — 8,190 pageviews

Angola teen jailed for incest — 6,515 pageviews

No prison time for Frost in murder case — 3,244 pageviews

Board rejects truck sales at auction park — 1,331 pageviews

Edgar nominated to Hall of Fame team — 1,186 pageviews

Obituary: Michael Dickey — 906 pageviews

Eagle football in a better place — 631 pageviews

Power outage hits southern Kendallville, twice — 613 pageviews

Lakeland preschool program off to a good start — 602 pageviews

Carroll grad makes it to top seven on ‘MasterChef’ — 572 pageviews

Meanwhile, on the KPC News and Herald Republican Facebook pages, posts about a wreck in a construction zone on Interstate 69 saw the most viewership.

On the Herald Republican Facebook page, 6,922 people saw the post, with 13 reactions and 54 shares.

Here were the stats for the KPC News Facebook page from Sept. 5-12:

Sept. 6: Crews are currently on the scene clearing a wreck in the construction zone north of Ashley on I-69. Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-69 at the Waterloo exit. — 11,795 people reached, 65 reactions, six comments, 109 shares

Sept. 7: “’Next to Normal’ worth the drive to Coldwater” — 6,756 people reached, 23 reactions, 20 shares

Sept. 5: (Shared from the News Sun) Frost was sentenced on two Level 5 felonies and will serve a little more than two years on home detention. — 5,731 people reached, 92 reactions, 26 comments, 97 shares

Sept. 5: A proposal to allow auctions of semi trucks and trailers at Auburn Auction Park was denied Wednesday night by a 3-1 vote of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals. — 3,612 people reached, 23 reactions, six comments, eight shares

Sept. 6: Two boys, one a Garrett resident and the other from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with Monday night’s shooting incident on Keyser Street in Garrett, police said. — 3,423 people reached

Sept. 10: Auburn mayoral candidates Mike Ley and Sarah Payne spoke Monday night in a forum sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School. — 3,370 people reached, seven likes

The news about Frost’s sentencing also got a lot of attention on the New Sun Facebook page, where it reached 6,279 people, getting seven comments and 119 shares.

Likewise, the news that semi truck auctions would not be allowed at Auburn Auction Park reached 328 people on the Star’s Facebook page, netting 12 reactions, nine comments and eight shares.

Several videos have received attention on both the KPC News website and YouTube channel.

Here were the views on the YouTube channel:

Auburn Mayoral Forum — 130 views

Parade of Classics 2019 — 41 views

Neighbors: The Carunchias — 99 views

Veterans Court graduation — 18 views

Likewise, here were the views on kpcnews.com from Sept. 5-12:

Neighbors: The Carunchias — 104 pageviews

Auburn Mayoral Forum 2019 — 102 pageviews

Auburn Mayoral Forum — 92 pageviews

Parade of Classics 2019 — 66 pageviews

Veterans Court graduation — 37 pageviews

Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.

