A variety of stories and videos were well viewed across KPC Media Group’s online outlets from Sept. 5-12.
Here were the most viewed stories during that time:
Kendallville motorcyclist killed in crash — 8,190 pageviews
Angola teen jailed for incest — 6,515 pageviews
No prison time for Frost in murder case — 3,244 pageviews
Board rejects truck sales at auction park — 1,331 pageviews
Edgar nominated to Hall of Fame team — 1,186 pageviews
Obituary: Michael Dickey — 906 pageviews
Eagle football in a better place — 631 pageviews
Power outage hits southern Kendallville, twice — 613 pageviews
Lakeland preschool program off to a good start — 602 pageviews
Carroll grad makes it to top seven on ‘MasterChef’ — 572 pageviews
Meanwhile, on the KPC News and Herald Republican Facebook pages, posts about a wreck in a construction zone on Interstate 69 saw the most viewership.
On the Herald Republican Facebook page, 6,922 people saw the post, with 13 reactions and 54 shares.
Here were the stats for the KPC News Facebook page from Sept. 5-12:
Sept. 6: Crews are currently on the scene clearing a wreck in the construction zone north of Ashley on I-69. Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-69 at the Waterloo exit. — 11,795 people reached, 65 reactions, six comments, 109 shares
Sept. 7: “’Next to Normal’ worth the drive to Coldwater” — 6,756 people reached, 23 reactions, 20 shares
Sept. 5: (Shared from the News Sun) Frost was sentenced on two Level 5 felonies and will serve a little more than two years on home detention. — 5,731 people reached, 92 reactions, 26 comments, 97 shares
Sept. 5: A proposal to allow auctions of semi trucks and trailers at Auburn Auction Park was denied Wednesday night by a 3-1 vote of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals. — 3,612 people reached, 23 reactions, six comments, eight shares
Sept. 6: Two boys, one a Garrett resident and the other from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with Monday night’s shooting incident on Keyser Street in Garrett, police said. — 3,423 people reached
Sept. 10: Auburn mayoral candidates Mike Ley and Sarah Payne spoke Monday night in a forum sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School. — 3,370 people reached, seven likes
The news about Frost’s sentencing also got a lot of attention on the New Sun Facebook page, where it reached 6,279 people, getting seven comments and 119 shares.
Likewise, the news that semi truck auctions would not be allowed at Auburn Auction Park reached 328 people on the Star’s Facebook page, netting 12 reactions, nine comments and eight shares.
Several videos have received attention on both the KPC News website and YouTube channel.
Here were the views on the YouTube channel:
Auburn Mayoral Forum — 130 views
Parade of Classics 2019 — 41 views
Neighbors: The Carunchias — 99 views
Veterans Court graduation — 18 views
Likewise, here were the views on kpcnews.com from Sept. 5-12:
Neighbors: The Carunchias — 104 pageviews
Auburn Mayoral Forum 2019 — 102 pageviews
Auburn Mayoral Forum — 92 pageviews
Parade of Classics 2019 — 66 pageviews
Veterans Court graduation — 37 pageviews
Megan Knowles is the online and social media editor for KPC Media. She can be reached at mknowles@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.