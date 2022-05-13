The timing couldn’t be more perfect for a grilling aficionado like myself.
I receive a variety of email newsletters on cooking, some that a great and some that are ho-hum (need to unsubscribe a few!). Now that spring is here, the grilling newsletters are lighting up; no more comfort food!
This past week ended up providing a motherlode of emails with links taking me to the best 70 chicken recipes for the grill (not kidding on the number) from Parade Magazine (yep, it’s still around) and Top Chef Grilling Recipes You Need to Try This Summer from Food & Wine magazine, always a great source.
And there were many more.
The timing was perfect with our final break in the weather, but as many of you know, I will stand outside in zero weather to grill or smoke.
This year we have the tried and true Weber gas grill (I have had this thing since the summer of 2002 and still love it) and a new pellet smoker that so far has been a great tool. I have not brought out any of the big pieces of meat, like a whole pork butt and the beef brisket that’s in the freezer just waiting for the right occasion. (I was optimistic this past week when Albright’s in Corunna put briskets on sale for the recently unheard of price of $3.99 a pound!) OK, I did smoke a spiral sliced ham for Easter that featured a bourbon-maple glaze and it was out of this world. (I hope I saved the recipe.)
No matter what I do, no matter what temperature it is when I cook outdoors (and who cares about the type of precipitation that’s flying), it is officially grilling season for the rest of the free world in North America.
One night last week I immersed myself in grilling recipes, old and new.
I tend to veer toward the food from Southeast Asia. I am always looking for the next best recipe from this region to cook over and over again this summer.
For today’s column, I reached out to my friends at Woks of Life, a website/blog that features Chinese-American cooking, for a great recipe for the grill. Family member Sarah Leung suggested barbecued char siu roast pork. These guys have a great website and just published a cookbook by the same name as the website, which is available at all of the online bookstores, so check them out.
Thanks again, Sarah, and happy outdoor cooking to all of my friends!
Char Siu Roast Pork
For the marinade:
• 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder (select a cut with some good fat on it)
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 2 teaspoons salt
• ½ teaspoon five spice powder
• ¼ teaspoon white pepper
• 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
• ½ teaspoon sesame oil
• 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
• 2 teaspoons molasses
• 3 cloves minced garlic
• 1/8 teaspoon red food coloring
For the basting liquid:
• 1 tablespoon oil
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
• 1 tablespoon warm water
• Leftover marinade
Instructions
1. Cut the pork into long 1 1/2 to 2-inch thick pieces. There is a technique to cutting pork that I learned from my father. First, find where the meat has the fat and the membrane between the muscle, and use a sharp knife to cut and separate them. My father always said that if you look at the pork closely, it will show you how it wants to be cut by following the muscle membrane lines. This is a brilliant way to do it, because you end up with the fat and the tougher membrane on the outside, protecting the tender meat and keeping it juicy on the grill. The marinade and heat also break down this membrane, so it won’t be tough at all.
2. Once you have your pieces of meat separated, you can decide if they need to be cut further into manageable pieces since grilling involves more handling and moving/turning of the meat than roasting in the oven. You will most likely have to butterfly the thicker pieces of the meat to get the desired thickness. Always start where the meat starts to be thicker; cut towards and into the thickest part, stop 1½ inches from the end and butterfly the meat. This method for breaking down the pork also applies to roasting Chinese BBQ pork in the oven. I included some pictures and details since we got quite a few questions after posting the oven-roasted version.
3. Mix all of the marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Place the pork into a gallon zip top bag, and pour the marinade mix in. Seal the bag and work the marinade into the meat until every piece is evenly coated. Refrigerate overnight.
4. The next day, place the pork on a plate, making sure to shake off the excess marinade in the bag. Too much marinade left on the meat will increase the chances of burning your pork. Pour the rest of the marinade into a bowl and add the rest of the basting ingredients; get your basting brush ready.
5. Preheat your grill, making sure it’s extremely hot. You want a nice sear on the meat to seal in the juices before you turn it, but try not to get it too crispy on one side. You will be turning the meat often during the cooking process to prevent burning and make sure that marinade gets nice and caramelized. On a hot grill, you should be cooking it for about 3 minutes before flipping it.
6. After both sides are seared, you can turn the grill down slightly to prevent drying out the meat. Turn the meat often; I did every 2 to 3 minutes making sure to get an even sear on all sides. I also started to brush and baste the meat after each turn to keep it moist and flavorful. If the meat looks like it starts to get dry on the surface, it needs to be basted.
7. Continue this turning and basting for another 20 to 30 minutes and make sure you don’t walk away from the grill! With all of this marinade, the roast pork could burn to a crisp very quickly, so protect your time and investment! Also make sure that you stop basting a few minutes before you pull the meat off the grill since the marinade was in contact with raw meat.
8. You can check the pork with a meat thermometer to be sure it’s done (145 degrees), and remove it from the grill to let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
MIKE MARTURELLO is the editor of The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
