ANGOLA — I was in City Hall the other day and we were talking about a variety of subjects, along with what I had shown up to discuss with a couple officials.
One of the topics was coffee. Yes, coffee. In particular, we were talking about how many coffee shops Angola could support.
In the former Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps location at 1500 N. Wayne St. we have a Biggby Coffee coming in. The crews from JICI Construction have been working their tails off at the location for a few weeks now and appear to be making great progress. (Domino’s Pizza is going to share the space.)
Biggby is out of Lansing, Michigan.
That store is just north of Five Lakes Coffee at 1405 N. Wayne St., on the west side of the road. Five Lakes is another Michigan coffee company, headquartered in Sturgis.
Biggby has a big fan base elsewhere and so does Five Lakes. Just look around and you will see Five Lakes stickers on cars.
I don’t know about Kendallville, but the Five Lakes in Angola is always crowded in the morning when I drive by, whether it’s 8 or 9 or 10. I know who’s in there drinking their morning brew just by scanning the parking lot. I know Mayor Dick Hickman’s car and Chuck Nedele’s big black sports utility vehicle is not difficult to spot.
(Coincidentally, the building where Five Lakes is housed used to be a liquor store, the original Hops and Schnapps, which was later purchased by the Gay family.)
One of my cohorts, reporter Ashlee Hoos, is a big fan of Five Lakes, as is her husband, Kyle. But they also have a liking for the breakfast sandwich that Biggby sells and will occasionally drive to Coldwater, Michigan, for a special treat.
And there’s other things they like about the place, too, but they won’t be abandoning one completely for the other.
Just think. If Starbucks hadn’t left town, where they had been at 1426 N. Wayne St., we would have ended up with three — THREE! — coffee shops within one block of each other.
Well, folks, as I understand it — and until City Hall gets applications they won’t confirm it — Starbucks is returning to Angola.
I can’t reveal my source, but Starbucks supposedly is coming to one of the outlots at Meijer in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street. The construction is supposed to be on the ground just north of the Sowles Cemetery.
That’s all I know, and as I understand, it is one of those worst-kept secrets.
Of course, the topic of discussion becomes, can Angola support three coffee shops. And what will Starbucks do to the locals.
A story in Business Insider, an online publication quoting a Starbucks executive, said the coffee powerhouse doesn’t fear competition from other chains but from the independents that have carved out a niche with their clientele, that third place where there is community.
“Concern that Starbucks could lose its edge to independent coffee shops is currently one of the driving concerns at the company,” the story said.
A story in Slate magazine said Starbucks often drives new converts to coffee drinking to try the locals, the Five Lakes and Biggbys, thereby helping their businesses.
We’ll have to wait a while to see what happens. Biggby is going to open much sooner than Starbucks (it will be interesting to see how they fill that swale near Sowles Cemetery in order to build). It will probably be fall — my guess — at the soonest before a Starbucks opens, assuming this worst-kept secret is true.
One thing’s certain; you won’t be hurting for a place to go to have a cup of coffee in Angola.
michael marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcme dia.com.
