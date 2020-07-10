Around our office, you can almost set your clock or calendar by certain events.
Often I will take a week off around the Fourth of July. Amy Oberlin usually spends some time off with her family and/or friends in June, before my sojourn. These are kind of like little respites before gearing up for a slew of events that we will attend throughout the course of the summer.
This year, Amy and I took our time off (Ashlee is banking her time this year with a second little one expected around the holidays) but the rest of the routine has not been the same. There was no Fourth of July parade in Angola. This is probably the first time there wasn’t a parade since the country’s bicentennial in 1976. I could be wrong.
Nonethless, the Fourth of July sets off a string of events that carry Steuben County almost all the way to the school year.
Not in 2020.
Thanks to COVID-19, almost everything is off. There was an emptiness on July 4. No parade to volunteer at in some form, whether as a judge or someone who helps Maria Davis, Angola’s downtown services coordinator, get the various parade entries to their assigned spaces for the lineup.
I’ve always thought that Angola’s Fourth of July festivities were a pure slice of Americana, as good as it gets.
We might end up going out on the lake, who knows, or we might end up back in town the night of the Fourth for fireworks with friends in town. Not this year.
After that, there’s Angola Balloons Aloft (no media event on Friday) and all sorts of fun with that. Then there’s Fremont Music Fest. I always love the parade entries put together by Swager Tower; those guys are creative! Music Fest always has the best food, too.
Then comes the Steuben County 4-H Fair, which will have a different look this year, followed by all sorts of other town celebrations. Vermont Settlement Fest in Orland, Ashley-Hudson Days, Pleasant Lake Day, Hamilton’s Summer Fest.
It’s non-stop throughout the summer. The same holds true for all of our counties in northeast Indiana. The fairs are getting started in Noble and LaGrange counties as we breath.
Yet all of the stuff that makes these festivals and fairs are going to be different. You won’t be attending a demolition derby in Kendallville.
This Labor Day weekend’s festival in Auburn is definitely going to be different because the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, one of the biggest in the state, is not happening. RM Auctions does plan to conduct its annual Auburn Fall sale on Labor Day weekend, even though ACD has been canceled.
These activities keep us really busy as we try to cover as much as possible. For families, I’m sure they are missing some of these events that they have come to love and look forward to.
We still had fireworks on Lake James. And a pared-down Balloons Aloft took place this weekend, with the final competition set for this morning. Angola had a fireworks show last night, postponed and spread out as it was, but the festivities in Commons Park did not happen.
This has been a lost year in many ways. Children didn’t not attend school in the classroom this spring and plans for the fall are all over the map.
But summer is summer, and in northeast Indiana, that means there’s always something to do, except this year. Sure, you can go golfing — at least for now — and you can always tear around on the lake in a boat or hit a beach at one of the lakes. (At least for now.)
But when it comes to being part of a community, that’s what we’re missing this summer. Community is what makes our small towns in northeast Indiana.
I hope you look forward to all of it coming back next year as much as I do, but we must all do our part — social distance, wear your mask and wash your hands — so there will be a next year.
michael marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.