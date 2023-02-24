On my way in on Friday I couldn't help but notice all of the NIPSCO trucks still moving about or filling up at the gas stations. (Yes, plural.)
Then there were the bucket trucks with logos I have never seen before from the mutual aid personnel from utility companies from various points beyond that were dispatched here from other locales.
On my way to the Kendallville office on Thursday, there was a stream of utility trucks headed north on Interstate 69, no doubt on their way to Michigan that got hit much harder than we did in northeast Indiana and especially in Steuben County, where many of the people who I communicate with for our stories agree got hit the hardest in Indiana.
All things being relative, Steuben County REMC was lucky, in a sense. No, with some of their remote customers still possibly without power yet today, that's not so luck. But REMC had a backup crew already on hand.
Crews from Kent Power have been in Steuben County about a year or so hanging fiber as part of REMC's expansive build out of a fiber optics system to serve much of the community. Their white trucks with red lettering can be seen out and about, particularly in certain areas of concentration where the construction is taking place. Right now, that's mainly in western and northern parts of Steuben County.
With Wednesday's storm that knocked many of us into the dark on Thursday, the Kent power crews were in the community helping REMC get back on line.
It was not the first time for the guys from Kent.
"This is the second time we've called on them," said Josh Durbin, member services director with Steuben County REMC. "They helped us out with that storm last June."
That storm, you probably recall, was a nasty thunderstorm with straight line wind that ripped through the county, doing its worst damage in western part of the county, tearing up trees all over the place. Hardest hit was, perhaps, Pine Canyon Lake, which literally lost hundreds of mature pine trees and closed off that community for days. (Lots of lake baths.)
Just like this week, Crooked Lake took a hard hit in that storm, too.
In addition to Kent Power, Northeastern REMC and Heartland REMC sent crews to Steuben County to help Steuben County REMC with its restoration.
This isn't any different than the summertime when our crews, our friends and neighbors who work in these jobs trek to parts unknown to help those in need who have been hit by hurricanes, doing rather dangerous work so people like you and me can have electric power to turn on the lights and stream television. We have it pretty good, I think.
NIPSCO dispatched 25 trucks and 25 tree trimming crews to Steuben County alone to attack the clean up.
After visiting the Crooked Lake area Thursday morning, I was surprised when Steuben County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Meeks told me that the road had been opened up to traffic by mid- late-morning. Take my word, people, it was a mess, and I only saw what was in the road at C.R. 290W to the south of the lake.
And here's the deal. The people working around here, when they get done, they will be called on to help our friends to the north and who knows where else.
"The extreme icy weather caused significant, widespread outages across Michigan numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Crews not working outages in I&M’s territory are already moving to help our neighbors at other energy companies. As we finish repairs to our system, more of our crews will also move to other areas in need across the state," said Michael Bianski, spokesman for Indiana and Michigan power.
As you read this today, my hope is that it is in the warmth of your home.
And if you get the chance, at the gas station or where ever, say thanks to our utility workers who do so much to make our lives rather comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.