This was a tough week of sorts at The Herald Republican.
I lost two very kind people who worked for you and me.
One of the losses I knew was coming. The other was a complete shock.
First the shocker.
Some of you (many, hopefully) may have followed the writing of Matt Thomas. Matt was our beer columnist. (How many papers our size have a beer columnist?)
Matt was great. He was very knowledgeable on his subject. He was a true professional cicerone and certified bourbon and beer server.
He’s the kind of guy that not many small towns have at their local liquor store, or in this instance, small chain of the Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps stores in northeast Indiana.
Matt knew his stuff. He stayed up on the latest in the industry and kept us informed. He often took a humorous look at the beer world and charted trends to be on the lookout for. Once he broke a story about the industry and really honked off a major liquor company because he put the news out there first instead of the company controlling the message.
But Matt was more than beer. He could talk on almost any subject and always offered a fresh perspective.
On occasion, I would tip a beer with Matt, typically at The Venue in downtown Angola. I could often count on him to be there when I stopped by for my post-election beer, something that has been a tradition of mine on election night over the years, dating well back into the Skip’s days.
Not this year.
Matt died in his sleep a couple weeks ago. We are still awaiting obituary information. I know many are saddened by the loss of Matt.
We will miss his friendship, his wit, his intellect and his smile.
The other loss I knew was coming. Our reporter, Oksana Kotkina, is moving on to another newspaper, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
While we wish her the best, I among many wish she was not leaving. Economics being what they are, Oksana, by the time you read this, will be somewhere in Illinois or Iowa on her journey.
Oksana is the one and only Russian national to have worked for The Herald Republican and KPC Media. She brought with her a totally different perspective on life, as you might have guessed.
She’s also the only person to come here with two master’s under her belt. She also was a Fulbright Scholar.
At The Herald Republican!
When I asked Oksana in January 2022 why she would want to come here after being in New York and Boston then working at a paper in Boston, she said, “I want to see the real America.”
I can’t begin to tell you how much I have enjoyed working with Oksana. So I will let you know how much she has enjoyed Angola and Steuben County.
In a farewell to the Angola Common Council on Monday, she said, when you go someplace (Oksana has lived in four different countries), you might meet three or so people whom you consider nice.
She said everyone she has met here has been nice.
My favorite story about Oksana is this: After meeting with some students from Hendry Park Elementary School who were doing an exhibit at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, she returned to the office. The teacher, Barb Yoder, told me later that after Oksana left, the students commented they didn’t know a Russian could be so nice.
We all learn from one another. I am so proud to have had Oksana in Angola. I am going to miss her very much. I know many of you will, too.
And thank you, Angola and Steuben County, for being so kind.
