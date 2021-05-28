Thomas Mcliechey was in his 60s when he discovered he was a descendant of Sojourner Truth.
In the 20 some odd years since, Thomas, of Battle Creek, Michigan, has worked to learn as much as possible about Truth and promote her legacy and the ideals the abolitionist and suffragist stood for. He says he’s making up for lost time.
He has a Sojourner Truth room in his home and has worked with the Battle Creek Regional Historic Museum on its permanent collection on Truth, who spent her later years in that area.
The Mcliechey family members from the Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, Michigan, area are proud of their heritage and work tirelessly to promote their grandmother who worked her life for the freedom of others.
“What I want you to understand is that she is in fact your proverbial ancestor as well. She is like the poster child for all things and anything that possibly could’ve happened to your grandmother(s), grandfather(s) during her era. She represents the pain and suffering, the rape and abuse, grueling labor and torment. But she also represents the strength, fearlessness, determination, spirit of light and love and triumphant accomplishments for a race of people who endured what no human being should ever experience. We all can learn from our past to assure a much brighter future,” Mcliechey wrote on the Facebook page he manages called “Descendants of the Truth.”
As a board member of the Downtown Angola Coalition, I took on the assignment of trying to locate any descendants of Sojourner Truth for the purpose of inviting them to attend the Sunday, June 6, dedication of the life-size statue of Truth that’s being installed in the Steuben County Courthouse courtyard, opposite the bust of Gen. Fredrich Wilhelm von Steuben, the Revolutionary War officer for whom the county is named.
The statue was made possible by a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant awarded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Humanities. Local support came from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and many other private partners and volunteers. The Downtown Angola Coalition, an affiliate of Mainstreet, was one of three Indiana entities to receive Preserving Women’s Legacy Grants in August 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Truth spoke in Angola on June 2, 1861, and reportedly spent about a month in Steuben County at a time when Blacks were not allowed to set foot in Indiana. The Downtown Angola Coalition has sought to memorialize this moment in the community’s history through the project.
Meanwhile, finding the descendants was easy, thanks to the internet and the decent web pages and Facebook pages established by Mcliechey.
I have had the pleasure of speaking with Thomas on a number of occasions, who then shared contact information for Cory Mcliechey and Burl Mcliechey.
Once last fall, when we were speaking on the phone, Burl asked about Angola and “that college” we have here. Trine University, I asked. That was it. Burl was supposed to be coming to town soon to play in an outing at Zollner Golf course with a Black engineering group.
We were going to get together for lunch but a health issue got in the way and the plans were scrapped.
I would later get to know Barbara Allen, also a Mcliechey. You’ll be able to read her story later this week when we publish more stories leading up to the June 6 dedication. In short, she has developed a keen interest in her sixth generation grandmother.
Thanks to the Mcliecheys I have had the honor of talking with Lateef Calloway, who has directed a documentary on Sojourner Truth working along with noted feminist and author Gloria Steinem.
Then there’s the Rev. Dr. LaVerne Hall from Washington state. She has been working on a project with the National African American Clergy Women’s Awareness Month that ties in with Sojourner Truth. Rev. Hall will be joining us at the celebration, too, and if she’s half as fun in person as she is on the phone, this is going to be a blast.
Next Sunday we will be celebrating another chapter in our community’s history with yet another monument and work of art in Angola’s downtown. How fitting that we will have a monument to one of the most important figures from the Civil War era, the civil rights movement and women’s rights, looking out to our Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument that honors the 1,278 Steuben County men who served in the Civil War.
Steuben County’s Sojourner Truth monument will be a lasting legacy that I hope our community and northeast Indiana will be proud of.
