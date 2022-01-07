A few weeks back, a friend who is active in the Steuben County Democratic Party sent me an email, inquiring about the race for the North District on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
At that time, we had already reported that Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz, R-1, was throwing his hat in the ring.
The email came just a few short days after we ran a story about how Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works in the Steuben County Building Department and is a Fremont High School football coach, had announced his candidacy.
Of course, both are seeking the Republican nomination.
The friend said he had heard that there was a third person who was going to run. The way the question was written, I just thought the man had heard something about a third Republican considering becoming a candidate. He didn’t say anything like, “Hey, did you know the Democrats are going to have a candidate for commissioner?” That would be news. And I don’t think a Democrat would have been considered a third candidate, but a first, taking on one of the two from the Republican Party who receives the nomination.
Then on Wednesday of last week, I received another email. Here was the subject:
North District
Ah, ha! My friend, who has been active in community life and has lived in the North District, my friend is running for the nomination. That’s the third person. Not that the two men mentioned above wouldn’t be great, but my friend would make an awesome commissioner.
I opened the email and here was the entire message:
“Are you going to run for Commissioner?”
I have often said that I would run for Steuben County Commissioner if the opportunity arose. It has not. I have covered the commissioners off and on over the past 40 years. I think I have a decent grasp of how county government works, though I am sure that were I to serve, there would be a whole slew of information to learn.
Last fall, when North District Commissioner Lynne Liechty told me she was not going to seek a third term, as promised when she first ran, I said, in jest, “Maybe I should run.”
Well, for a number of reasons, that’s just not going to happen. (Not that I wouldn’t mind serving, if elected. Being a county commissioner is an important position, and one that I would be humbled to hold, if the voters so decided. (That’s starting to sound like the words of a candidate! Sorry. Not running!)
First of all, there’s this thing that gets in the way called a job, my profession, really. It’s not just any job, but one that involves working for the newspaper, The Herald Republican. We have rules, ethics and conditions of employment that include not seeking public office. Don’t get me wrong. Our company, KPC Media Group, encourages community involvement of its employees, including the folks in the newsrooms, as long as they don’t pose conflicts of interest.
As a newspaper, we’re considered the watchdogs of government. It’s kind of hard to fairly keep an eye on government if the eyes are part of government. So, if I were to run for commissioner, I would have to leave the newspaper, and I am not quite ready to do that. My career is closer to its end than its beginning, but I’m not there yet.
The other day, I was talking with a woman from Russia who is hoping to have a career in journalism some day. She’s quite the accomplished writer and world traveler, to say the least. She’s written about religious freedom and oppression abroad. I told her we write about broken sewers and building judicial centers. Oksana is her name. Oksana said she has sat in on some government meetings in her home country, but she can’t ever recall a reporter being on hand to chronicle the events so the public knows what’s going on.
Getting information about local government, Oksana said, was not easy. From what I took away from our conversation, information about local government came by way of word on the street. In other words, information about as reliable as Facebook; sometimes it’s right on the mark and many others it’s not even close.
As many of you know, I tend to stay away from Facebook, unless it has to do with posting news items from The Herald Republican. So, I haven’t been online lately to check if I am running for county commissioner.
I can imagine what that would look like. One person says so-and-so would be the greatest commissioner since slice bread. The next person chimes in about how he’s a jerk and I think I saw him kick a cat once. Maybe it was a dog.
Back to the email conversation. I told my friend that I was not running, but plan to continue serving the community in what ever way possible, whether it’s through the newspaper, or working with local organizations.
I must say, for a fleeting moment, I imagined myself, sitting behind that big oak desk with Commissioners Wil Howard and Ken Shelton. And how I might react when a certain issue came to the fore. And how I would really have to work on the spoken word, my choice of words, which varies greatly from my skills with the written word.
Being a commissioner would be quite the challenge!
And you know what?
I’M NOT RUNNING.
But thanks for asking, friend. That really means a lot. Mike Marturello is the editor of The Herald Republican. He may be contacted at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
