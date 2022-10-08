You’re always looking for teachable moments, as they say, when you are raising children.
Usually these things are quite simple. “See what happened to so and so? You don’t want that to happen to you.” (For my mom, it was the jumping off the bridge line.)
We have an invincible 11-year-old who has to constantly be told not to ride his bike in the road when there’s a perfectly good sidewalk upon which to ride. We have to remind him about staying away from the road in front of our house on the weekends when it is busy with tourist traffic.
You know where I’m going.
This is about Wayden Bennett. Didn’t know him from Adam. I know him now, though not in a way I would have liked. I have sat at my desk choking back tears writing about him.
He’s the 13-year-old boy who died when he was struck by a motorist a week ago tonight while walking with his buddy, Ryly Cumings, on C.R. 275N near Lake James and Lake James Golf Club.
I have seen photos of Wayden Bennett on social media. I saw him in his Angola Middle School football uniform, in a family photo, looking pretty proud. And I saw him in his Parkview Regional Medical Center hospital bed, his mother by his side, him clinging to life.
I’ve been there, spending the night with a sick child at Parkview, and it was nothing like what the Bennett family has gone through or will continue to go through. My Rollie was very ill, but he pulled through. A couple days after he was released, you would never had known he had the sniffles let alone a respiratory ailment that sapped his energy from him and put his life in grave danger. Those who know Rollie, well, you can’t hold that kid back. Just ask his teachers. He was flat in bed for three days.
On Monday, when we were in our afternoon conference call, the editors at KPC Media, that’s when I learned that Wayden had passed. His mom had posted the news about an hour earlier on social media. I felt awful, though from what his mother had posted, you knew it was coming.
My boss, Steve Garbacz, the guy who has a different image from his columns, you might think, said we all needed to go home and make sure we hug our loved ones, especially those indestructible little boys. Save for fellow editor Lisa Long, we all had boys of varying ages at home waiting for us.
I did. Rollie didn’t get it. I tried to show him some love on Thursday morning as we approached school.
Meh!
Anyway, just to let you know, and so we remember Wayden Bennett, there has been a GoFundMe page set up to help the family get through their medical and funeral expenses.
And there is information out there about what Wayden did in passing.
“The community has rallied to support the family raising more than $16K on a GoFundMe fundraiser created by a family friend who shared that Wayden was able to save multiple lives by donating all of his major organs,” said information from Ese Esan, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe. “He is living on in others. Wayden is a hero.”
Wayden’s mom, Chantel Marie Bennett, said on Monday that her son “gained his angel wings.”
“This world will never be the same without my beautiful baby boy. I will never be the same without my beautiful baby boy,” Chantel wrote on social media.
Lest we forget, another boy was involved in the incident, Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, who was struck and sustained a head laceration. He was treated and later released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
Hug those boys. Hold on to them tight. You never know when you might have to let them go. Hopefully you won’t.
(To see the GoFundMe set up for Wayden Bennett, visit https://bit.ly/3CgWCsP)
