This is not what I wanted to write about a week before Christmas, but if not now, when?
This week in Steuben County we had a situation where it was believed a 15-year-old student at Fremont High School was going to shoot up the place.
I hope like hell that authorities keep an eye on this kid for a long time.
After receiving information from a citizen, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department sprang into action.
It wasn’t as dire as things seemed, but a student was identified as the one who allegedly said just enough (or more than enough) to make it be perceived as a threat.
Both Fremont and Angola high schools took action, not first knowing which school might be at risk.
They followed their safety protocols and I am certain it probably scared the bejesus out of some of the students, faculty and staff, if not all of them. I certainly would have been concerned/scared/hopefully helping secure the students.
With what we have witnessed over the years at schools, it is scary. We often think it won’t happen here, but why not? Who would have thought this would have happened at Columbine? Or Sandy Hook? Or any of the others. These were fine communities where people had grown to believe they were safe from harm.
Sandy Hook was 10 years ago this week. And these incidents make us think much about the tragedy that was inflicted, about the shooter, heart-wrenching details about the lives of the victims and more. The perpetrator, though, tends to get a lot of ink and air time, and we learn some of the details about the why of what happened.
More often than not, the shooters have had previous encounters with the law or have made threats. They may have been incarcerated for other crimes. Maybe they have mental issues.
Most recently, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, we have a suspect in the Club Q mass shooting that had threatened to shoot up his family in 2021. The incident brought the response of a SWAT team … and nothing happened.
Then there was Club Q. Five people killed and 19 injured.
The man who is charged with multiple counts of murder in that case, Anderson Lee Aldrich, had a past. Here’s what was reported recently:
“Anderson Lee Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka, ominously warning frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become ‘the next mass killer,’” the Associated Press reported on Dec. 6.
“You guys die today and I’m taking you with me,” they quoted Aldrich as saying. “I’m loaded and ready.”
This was a previous encounter a year prior to Club Q, and the guy was out on the streets. Until he struck down many innocents.
The one that scares me most is the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.
The shooter, Ethan Crumbly, who was 15 at the time, killed four students and injured eight others, including a teacher. In October he pleaded guilty to numerous charges.
Crumbly had a past with incidents that caused alarm for school officials. Each time he was returned to his parents. Nothing was done. There wasn’t enough to hold the child in juvenile detention. There was a call put in to child protective services but nothing apparently came of it.
I am not going to say that the kid who scared the devil out of a lot of folks and put local officials to the test on Thursday is going to do anything terrible to any of our schools or our community, like Crumbly, but we need to be vigilant.
A number people have contacted me about this case and the arson that allegedly was committed by a teen on Nov. 26 near Hamilton. Why aren’t these kids named publicly? Well, they’re juveniles and they enjoy certain protections.
If these juveniles were charged as adults in these cases, felonies if committed by someone 18 or older, Indiana law requires that their names be public. This has not happened. And Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser assures me Thursday’s incident is being reviewed by his staff and probation.
Somehow we need to be able to keep an eye on these individuals as a community so we can possibly prevent the next Sandy Hook or Club Q or Oxford or (insert your most memorable mass shooting name here). Hopefully we have the tools in place in our community so the active shooter drills students have to endure these days won’t end up for real.
This is not a message I want to deliver at Christmastime, but it is one that needs to be pondered.
We are not immune, and thus far, there’s no vaccine that will prevent mass shootings.
