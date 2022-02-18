Talk about timing.
This past week marked my first week in a month that I had help with me in the newsroom.
Two of my reporters, Hailee Lepley and Christy Harris, both put in their notices at different times, but both departing around Jan. 22.
Over the course of the three weeks prior to their departure, I worked like the devil to find new reporters.
At first, the prospects weren’t too good. I was getting applications from a number of individuals who just were not qualified to be newspaper reporters, though there were a few who had some interesting backgrounds.
One was a tennis teacher from a private club in Milwaukee. I thought that was interesting. There was a radio guy from somewhere in New York.
As I related this to a few folks, they said these individuals were probably filling out these online applications through one of the online recruiting websites we use because they had to in order to receive unemployment.
Hadn’t thought of that.
In order to keep one’s benefits going, you have to actively seek employment. I suppose it doesn’t matter if you are qualified or not. It’s just a matter of time. You upload a resume and a generic cover letter and hope you don’t get an offer, I guess. You turn in your list and you’re done.
Over the course of three weeks, ending on Feb. 12, I was in the office all by myself, sometimes. Holly Bireley would be in and out, making sales calls. Machele Waid, same thing.
So, on a daily basis, I would try to come up with stories locally, with some photos, etc. Thanks to my colleagues in Kendallville, Auburn and Fort Wayne, I would use some of their copy. You can always count on Steve Garbacz, executive editor, for COVID-19 content.
One day, I employed the services of the semi-retired Dave Kurtz, formerly the editor at The Star. I gave him an easy assignment: write up a story about Fremont Community Schools by watching the school board’s meeting online, next day. You could never have told that he didn’t attend. (Hey, Superintendent Bill Stitt: If you want, please send in a photo of the January Flight of the Eagle award winners; we still have time to print it. Thanks.)
Perhaps the worst of it all was worrying about being all alone. I knew I had the resources behind me and it wasn’t going to be long. Or would it?
Our experience lately has been that we can’t find people to do what we do. We have had openings in our other offices for quite some time. Why would it be any different for The Herald Republican?
All of a sudden, I started receiving applications from people who were qualified. Unfortunately, many of them were from places that would mean quite the distance to relocate.
You might not believe this, but I had two, not one, but two, individuals who applied who were Russian nationals. Both had work permits. One, a man, was willing to come, but his American fiance vetoed a move from New Hampshire to Steuben County, Indiana. The other, well, that’s another story for another time.
I had one applicant who was a Jamaican national who studied journalism in New York. She was supposed to start on Feb. 7 but ended up backing out, mon.
There have been many others from locales scattered about the country.
Finally, a local woman, Beth Swary, originally from Fremont and who studied journalism at Ball State University, said yes and started this week. Hopefully next week, when I stop giving her tons of assignments, we can better introduce you to her.
In another week, there will be another person who went to Ball State for journalism who will be joining us. He’s from Elkhart.
It’s nice to land people from or close to home.
Oh, I started this whole thing writing about timing. What was that about, other than the timing that has gone on with my quest to fill the staff at the HR?
Friday afternoon, I open an email from Pew Research Center, which we have used over the years for information, training of reporters and a variety of resources. They wanted me to participate in the 2022 Survey of Journalists.
“The survey covers a variety of topics that are critical to understanding what those who report, edit and create the news think about the news industry and the challenges you face,” the email said.
You don’t want to know.
