Thanks to social media, we get to keep up with friends from long ago or reconnect with them after years of not staying in touch.
Just recently, I reached out to one of my friends from junior and senior high school, Bob Yapp.
Bob and I met in the seventh grade at Joseph I. Brody Junior High School on the southwest side of Des Moines, Iowa. Had I lived literally two blocks east of my boyhood home on Kirkwood Avenue, I would have gone to a different junior high school and I might never have had the occasion to meet Bob.
Nonetheless, we became friends, and like many of my friends, he towered over me. In fact, Bob is kind of a bear of a man, much like his father was.
I follow Bob on Facebook; I don’t know if he’s on Twitter. Bob is a restoration specialist. In fact, and I didn’t know this until the other day, Bob worked for a while at Indiana Landmarks’ South Bend office. Even though he worked some 75 miles away from my home, Angola and Steuben County were not on Bob’s radar.
Occasionally Bob will comment on my posts, or hit “like” and I do the same with his.
The other day, I decided to reach out to Bob following the situation we have had going on in Angola over the installation of replacement windows in the old First National Bank building in the historic district in the downtown.
In the event you have not been following this story, the old bank building is being rehabbed to be used as the headquarters for an energy and financial company. The building owner decided to replace the decaying steel windows on the north and west sides of the building and did so without permission of the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
Angola sued and won, getting an injunction. Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat has ordered the building owner, Thomas Blake, and the Historic Preservation Commission to work out some sort of suitable conclusion.
The problem with the windows, said the city’s historic consultant, Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks, was that the replacement windows detracted from the original, vertical nature of the windows because of two horizontal bars that provide structural support in each unit. There were also concerns over the grids no longer being a prominent feature.
It has been an interesting case, with much comment on social media. When I read a post from Bob the other day about windows and restoration of steel casement windows, I thought I would reach out and see if he had some time for me on the phone. So we talked.
I assumed that Bob would side with restoration versus replacement. Bob, you see, has spent his professional life in restoration, does workshops on restoration methods and consults on projects across the country. He and his wife own a historic building in Hannibal, Missouri, where they operate a bed and breakfast.
I wasn’t wrong. But our conversation proved interesting. Windows, Bob explained and as many people know, are energy pigs. You can build or retrofit a building to be tighter than a drum, from an energy standpoint; then it can all go out the windows, which provide little insulation value.
Bob explained that some methods of restoration for windows like those that used to be in the First National building will come extremely close to providing similar insulation and air infiltration qualities of newer windows. It’s just window manufacturers have trained us over the years to believe that double pane windows are better than single panes of glass. With a typical single pane of glass, that’s so. But with the thick glass that’s used in restoration, Bob said, there’s little difference.
One other thing Bob talked about that I found interesting. Usually, he said, in smaller towns with historic districts, it is the larger business interests that throw their weight around and get away with not following the rules. That’s obviously not the case in Angola.
The two parties have been working together and hopefully there will be a suitable conclusion and we will end up with a new, corporate neighbor in the downtown.
If there’s one positive that will come from this, I was able to catch up a bit with my old friend Bob Yapp.
