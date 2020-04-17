Like many of you, I have developed a strategy for shopping during these stay-at-home order days, which most likely will be extended another two weeks or so come Monday when Gov. Eric Holcomb gives his afternoon COVID-19 update.
Like any weekend, I avoid Menards on weekends. Especially now. A friend told me the other day she went into the Menards parking lot after missing a turn. As she drove through, she said at least half of the license plates were from Michigan.
That’s most likely because in Michigan the order there is that non-essential items cannot be sold. So you go into one of the big box home improvement places and you can buy cleaning supplies, but not paint, mulch for the garden or flooring, for example.
But you can drive from Michigan to Indiana and make such a purchase, and that’s what’s happening at Menards. So, if I need something for a project, I leave for work early and congregate with the contractors, not the weekend warriors, of which I probably count myself.
Grocery stores are another story. Weekends were always out, unless you were going to a local store, like Village Foods, Albright’s One Stop or Lakewood Farms.
On Easter Sunday I had to go to the store and I was dreading it. Instead of finding a packed Meijer I found an almost empty Meijer, and it wasn’t at a time when people might have been watching church services on television.
I think we have moved past the horror stories, the early days when people were fighting over rolls of toilet paper. If you were to talk to store personnel from any store where you live, I’m sure they would have a story for you.
A manager at Village Foods in Fremont was relating stories about the craziness they have been dealing with during the COVID-19 outbreak that can make you laugh and cry at the same time a few weeks back when I visited on a Monday.
The guy told me about how a pallet of bleach was being hand-trucked into an aisle and placed on the. As one woman approached, the store employee operating the hand truck handed her a bottle. A second woman became enraged that she didn’t get a bottle, even though the employee’s intent was to hand her a bottle next.
In other stores, people take out their frustration on employees when a bag of rice or a package of pasta isn’t available.
All of our stores have instituted policies to limit purchases, reduce the number of people in stores and even reduce crowd size. At Menards, for example, they instituted a policy that’s obviously an effort to eliminate trips from becoming family outings. You now have to be older than 16 to enter the store.
At some Aldi’s stores, one-way traffic rules have been instituted for traffic in the aisles, though that hasn’t happened in the store where I shop. For a while, in order to make sure their carts were sanitary, Aldi stopped requiring a quarter deposit.
All in all, most people are kind and appear to be adhering to suggested social distancing standards.
But there have been changes at the stores. One of my favorite employees — not that I don’t love them all — at one of our local stores in Angola has been missing lately, no doubt because she has to provide child care at home while school is out. I hope she is OK.
Many who work in grocery stores are putting in long hours doing at times heavy work for not necessarily the best pay. Some workers are putting in extra hours because some of their coworkers have to stay home because they have to care for children or other family members.
I would like to think people are being appreciative of the folks working in the stores we still can visit. Give them an extra thanks and a smile, even if it’s hard to see through a mask.
