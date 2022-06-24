Historic moments have a way of captivating many of us, or at least they should.
Right now, we are living at a time when history is being made before our eyes and it is being presented to us in ways unheard of decades and even just a few years ago.
In my morning routine, before getting to the office, I have a habit of reading a variety of news outlets, either through email newsletters — like the ones we provide from KPC — to links from credible news outlets on Twitter.
Of late, I am particularly enlightened and definitely informed (reminded?) of moments in history presented from presidential historian Michael Beschloss, the guy with the perfect federalist-style home that's always a hit with Room Rater, which just released a book called "How To Zoom Your Room."
A few weeks back, Beschloss reminded his followers of important moments in World War II. We all might recall the historic and sometimes horrific photos of the storming of Normandy Beach in France. Beschloss provided a look of how the beach and bluff overlooking it appeared the day after the Allied troops came ashore. That was quite the contrast, really, after the images from a day earlier of bodies of dead soldiers in the sand, in the water, killed as they stormed this strategic point of entry to France.
Beschloss has a way of putting up photos not only of great moments in history, but of the tragic. A week ago there were photos of joyous moments at the turn of the 20th Century with Black Americans celebrating Emancipation Day, now known as Juneteenth. Scroll forward 64 years and there was the June 21, 1964 news from Mississippi about three men, Andrew Goodman, James Earl Chaney and Michael Henry Schwerner who had gone missing and were being sought by the FBI. There was a photo of an FBI poster and a burned out station wagon.
What happened to these men? They were killed for their work in advancing voting rights, particularly for Blacks, in the South.
Typically, when scrolling through my feed — I don't have any of those fancy searches or topic lists or other features that select specific news — I often come across images from the history being made before our eyes, that from Jan. 6, 2021, and the hearings in Congress that are trying to get to the bottom of this insurrection.
I think the images of the ransacking of the Capitol have become permanently etched in my brain. It will be a long while — perhaps to the end of my days on this earth — before these images fade from memory.
Ironically, news images from 50 years ago keep popping up, too, and sometimes thanks to Beschloss, from Watergate. It was 50 years ago that the Watergate scandal was starting to unfold.
Of course, this ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in August 1974.
Unlike the events from Jan. 6, I didn't watch much television coverage of the Watergate hearings and eventually lead to Nixon's resignation. I remember photos in the newspaper, but when it came to the hearings, I listened to them on the radio.
I would hitch a ride to the tennis courts where I worked and it was playing. Someone always had a transistor propped up on one of the patio tables at the tennis courts with the hearings being aired live.
Occasionally, when I see a Watergate photo online, I remember it. Unlike Jan. 6, what we had from Watergate were talking heads photos. Men setting at Senate hearing tables. Pretty boring stuff. Not necessarily memorable. I do remember one of the photos of Sen. Howard Baker of Tennessee, and perhaps that's only because I photographed him making a speech at Drake University leading up to the 1980 presidential nomination process.
With Jan. 6, we had urban warfare. Not unlike the images I have burned into my brain from Vietnam, we have Jan. 6, one of the saddest tragedies to occur on American soil. And very much like Jan. 6, the photos of the horrors of war tend to also be memorable.
Contrary to what is being said by some, it will be a long time — if ever — before we move on from Jan. 6. Some 30, 40, 50 years from now, there will be another Michael Beschloss who will be posting historic photos from Jan. 6, 2021, to remind people of this horrible chapter in our history. It's not going to go away.
