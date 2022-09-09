We were scanning the school lunch menu the other day, wanting to see if Rollie wanted to eat what they were serving at school or whether we would pack a bento box for him.
One day on this particular menu the entree was a Caesar salad. Of course, all I could think of was my brother-in-law Steve (Johnson, not Beer) and his wonderful Caesar recipe (it must have anchovies!).
But in elementary school?
"What kids eat Caesar salad," Erika asked.
Well, I doubt the school would put it on the menu if they were just going to end up with an industrial-sized waste container filled with a creamy dressed romaine and croutons.
Being the food nerd that I am, I decided to start looking at school lunch menus in our four-county area to see what they were serving.
In the elementary schools, man, they serve up some, let's just say unique offerings. One item that seems universal in our area is a cheese-stuffed pizza wedge. Rollie gave up the bento in favor of the pizza thing this week. He said it tasted good. And it meant that I had to load his food service account with some money. He's not a fan of the milk they serve, so I have gotten off pretty cheap so far this year. (We'll get back to this topic later.)
I decided to look instead at the high school menus in four of our school districts to see what they are serving, thinking it would be closer to what I would want to eat (those elementary menus are crazy).
If you like Italian or Mexican cuisine, DeKalb High School had your number this past week. They had burritos, chicken alfredo, quesadillas and the Pizza Hut pasta abomination called "Cavatini." (The real deal is cavatelli, folks, which if you make them from scratch are a wonderful dumpling-like pasta that I lovingly refer to as Italian Gut Bombs. If you want a recipe, email me.)
At Angola High School they did a mashup of the two aforementioned cuisines with an offering called rotini with queso. They also had teriyaki poppers one day. Based on what I could find on a Google search, I am guessing these are like chicken nuggets slathered in a teriyaki glaze.
East Noble had a great sandwich spread throughout the week. And their entrees were varied. One thing they boasted was "home-style pepperoni calzone." OK, who makes calzones at home? From scratch? I suppose there are some people who buy the premade calzones from Aldi or Walmart and make them at home.
I really like the menu at Lakeland Junior/Senior High School. Their sandwich offering is called the Lighthouse Special, which stems from the school's logo. The entrees are called Laker Edge.
Scanning the Lakeland menu, I stumbled across yet another item I had never heard of, sending me again to a search engine. This was the Chick-Cone. I am assuming this is their version of an item found on the East Coast that even has a fast food chain featuring this food item, Chick'n'Cone, which is fried chicken pieces served in a waffle cone. I want to try that.
Another universal item was the "Bosco Stick." This, it turns out, is a brand name for a bread stick stuffed with at least cheese. At DeKalb, they must not be paying for the brand because they have offered cheese-filled bread sticks.
I am not complaining about the food offered by our schools. I am amused by the food names and some of the choices. I just hope the food isn't so crazy that the children who, perhaps, only get fed what is offered at school are eating what's put on the plates put before them.
The past two years, when we had free breakfast and lunch for all in our schools, you knew every child had a fighting chance at eating well, or at least filling their bellies. I hope the parent/parents/guardians of those who qualify have made the effort to apply for free or reduced-price school meals. Congress certainly isn't going to offer any help. (The Senate blocked extending waivers that allowed schools to feed all children for free, regardless of income.)
If the deserving children aren't eating school lunches, I hope their parents are packing a bento or a brown bag for them.
I count myself and my family as fortunate. We don't have to worry about where our next meal is coming from, whether it means we get it off the menu at school or from the nightly bento box assembly line at home.
Yesterday's offering was brisket finger sandwiches and caprese salad. The elementary version subbed mozzarella balls for the salad, plus some fresh fruit salad. And you know it's full of love when Erika is out in the garden with a flashlight at 9 p.m. in order to see the tomatoes and basil she needs for the salad.
